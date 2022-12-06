10 monochrome lehengas to bookmark this wedding season

Moving past the phase of colour blocking, this wedding season it’s time for the bridesmaids to take the monochrome route. Speaking of which we have just the right curation of monochrome lehengas for your festive soirees.

Seems like colour experimentation is taking a back seat of late with the monochrome palette taking the lead. Having said that, since the wedding season is right around the corner the bridesmaids are probably left wondering about the perfect outfit for their upcoming events. Be it our BFF’s special day or our sibling’s wedding bash, all we need is the perfect lehenga to give us the right amount of bling as the ‘sister/BFF of the bride’. Speaking of which, since monochrome is the mood for fashion lately, how about an exciting selection of monochrome lehengas to choose from? Think no more and get your shopping mode on, and don’t forget to pick your fellow bridesmaids on your way to choosing just the right fit.

Scripting a new chapter in your wedding wardrobes with 10 monochrome lehengas:

Masaba Gupta

Well, it’s no surprise that black had to top this list! And especially when it is a Masaba Gupta piece, right? This not-so-OTT yet glamorous all-black coco lehenga set from the designer’s collection is definitely here to turn a thousand heads. The iconic black and gold combination and the comfortable look are what make this a perfect fit for the listicle.

Archana Kocchar

Let us bring in the wedding season with some bling. Sequins and monochrome lehengas perfectly complement each other right? Having said that, this emerald green head-to-toe sequin embroidered lehenga set from Archana Kocchar checks all your boxes for a chic and perfect monochrome bridesmaid lehenga.

Vvani by Vani Vats

Be it your BFF’s sangeet ceremony or her D-Day this blue embroidered lehenga from Vvani by Vani Vats is definitely a ‘take notice’ piece. This two-tiered lehenga with an embellished blouse qualifies for all your blingy as well as monochrome desires. From the intricate detailing to extraordinary colour, this one surely deserves a place in your wedding wardrobe.

Mahima Mahajan

Scripting another chapter in the series of monochrome lehengas, this all-ivory printed piece from Mahima Mahajan is just the perfect fit for your BFF’s upcoming wedding festivities. From letting you master your bridesmaid/sibling duties to keeping you under the spotlight, this monochrome lehenga fulfills all your festive requirements.

Arpita Mehta

Well, one just cannot move ahead with this listicle without mentioning at least one all-red ensemble to give competition to the bride herself. And who better Arpita Mehta to drop an all-red piece on your wedding wardrobe and yet keep it comfortable yet classy? This red and sand garden print tiered skirt set with a minimal hint of gold rightly spells out a perfect bridesmaid outfit.

Sunaina Khera

Keeping the millennial designer, Sunaina Khera out of this listicle would probably be nothing less than a crime, especially while one talks of bridesmaids and monochrome lehengas, right? This ivory piece with an embroidered dupatta from the queen of monochrome fashion, Sunaina Khera’s collection rightly fulfills all our modern yet authentic bridesmaid goals.

Rishi & Vibhuti

One just can’t go wrong with gold when it comes to wedding ensembles. Taking the obsession with the golden hue even further we have this intricately designed golden piece from Rishi & Vibhuti keeping all your bridesmaid desires intact.

Seeaash

If your BFF’s tying the knot on a bright and sunny day well then this Gota Amber lehenga set from Seeaash, is going to be just the right fit. The glowing mustard hue along with the little hint of gold embroidery is definitely going to turn a thousand heads toward you once you walk the bride down the aisle.

Parul Gandhi

This deep purple embroidered monochrome lehenga set from Parul Gandhi is going to get you through your BFF’s cocktail night. From the bold hue, the ruffle effect, and the glittery blouse, all of this is what makes this a charmer for the cocktail night.

Drzya by Riddhiiee Suri

Wedding season sure means flaunting your ethnic ensembles, but it also means donning those lehengas amidst the winter wind. So, keeping that in mind, Drzya by Riddhiiee Suri has this Khizaan embroidered orchid velvet lehenga with a scalloped shawl set to check your ethnic goals as well as to keep you away from those winter blues.

Hero Image: Courtesy Rishi and Vibhuti & Seeaash. Featured Image: Courtesy Vvanivats/IG.