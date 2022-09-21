10 Stunning lehengas to bookmark if you have a wedding to attend this season

The wedding season is almost here. So whether you’re a wedding attendee or even a bride-to-be bookmark these stylish Indian lehengas for the festive season.

Let’s be clear, being a wedding-goer is hard work, especially if it’s the nuptials of a close cousin or firm friend. You not only have to keep the energies up but you also need to show up in outfits that shout oomph without stealing the show from the bride. If you have an important one lined up for this festive season, here is a wide selection of Indian lehengas you can pick from.

Our pro tip for any wedding goer this fall is to embrace the vibe and aesthetic of the wedding. For instance, we loved how all guests at Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s wedding all choose to wear shades of ivory for the nuptials. This little detail and adherence to a theme made the whole wedding look more memorable. In case, you don’t have a memo on what to wear, pick colours and silhouettes that stand out without making you look overdressed for the occasion. Leave the excess bling and embellishments to the bride, and take the more subtle route to wedding elegance.

Header Image: Courtesy Sana Barreja. Featured Image: Courtesy Awigna.