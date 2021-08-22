10 whimsical styles of organza sari with your name on it

As we slowly dream of spring, it’s time to forgo the thick silks in favour of soft, sheer fabric that dons a sophisticated organza sari.

If there is anything that you grandmother and the grand dames of Bollywood will agree upon, it is the beauty of a simple organza sari. The sheer silk material of an organza sari might appear delicate on the face of it but the see-through weave is in fact rather strong and durable. Which is why you might find a bevy of feminine organza saris in your grandmother’s trunk. The perfect choice for a spring soiree, you can opt for a soft vintage aesthetic or a modern pre-draped one. The dreamy material has gained the favour of Bollywood actresses and sari influencers which is why we felt the need to shortlist our favourite brands and creations. Browse through Lifestyle Asia’s ode to the Victorian era weave with these organza saris.

Peeli Dori lavender sari, Rs 11,799

This hand-dyed lavender sari from Peeli Dori entices us with its bold floral motifs that use traditional techniques of hand embroidery and textile surface. A result of slow fashion, the brand promotes women artisans and aims to create completely handcrafted Indian wear were beauty can sometimes be in the unevenness.



Kapardara bird print sari, price on request

Tigers, birds, bamboo shoots, and other aspects of flora and fauna take flight on Kapardara’s hand-printed organza saris. Birds in full flutter catch our fancy in this pink and white drape.



Amit Aggarwal pre-draped sari, price on request

If you love the traditional weave but wish to take a more edgier route, Amit Aggarwal’s pre-draped maroon sari with applique embroidered details is for you. Cutdana embroidery, an asymmetric hemline with a side slit, this satin and organza sari is unlike any other.

Torani Neeli Veeksha sari, Rs 48,500

Favoured by Jhanvi Kapoor, this beautiful blue ornate sari from the house of Torani entices you with it’s delicate hand-embroidered floral bootis in fine resham. A matching blue style or a contrasting white/blue dotted number, whatever your pick, this unique piece is sure to make you stand out.

Ruar Pehran cream sari, price on request

There’s something pure about this elegant sari from Ruar, a Jaipur-based sustainable label started by Parul Shekhawat. Heavy jaal embroidery paired with sequins and pearls in French knots, the sari is dressy without weighing you down. Adding to this finesse is the multi-metallic hued sequins blouse.

Picchika personalised rose-print sari, Rs 23,500

Picchika is a boutique label by Urvashi Sethi that creates dreamy organza looks with hand-painted florals that can be customised with your date, a special date or phrase. It is responsible for creating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rose-printed sari with the words ‘Bebo’ painted on the pallu. Following suit are plenty of B-town actresses, each with their own unique version of the personalised saris. Our pick: the rose pink ones with cherry roses on it and enhanced by gota work.

Pita Nila mint sari, price on request

We love the selection of colours that Delhi-based label, Pita Nila offers when it comes to organza creations. Mint, lemon, plum, cotton candy and more, each of these scallop-edges gold embroidered saris are paired with bright hand embroidered contrasting blouses. We can’t help fall off the edge in love with this mint and yellow combination from the brand.

Tui Tui Studio Molten sari, price on request

A cascading ecru-hued sari paired with a beaded pearl blouse, this elegant piece from Tui Tui studio is an off-beat yet classic choice. We love the styling of the beaded piece above the sari, as it adds character to the simple sari.



Label Earthen Bishnoi lilac sari, Rs 23,900

Revisit a bygone era in this vintage-inspired lilac gossamer sari with a chanderi silk blouse by Label Earthen. The delicate edging, paisley embroidery on the sleeve and subtle touches of colour on the sleeves, the beauty of this timeless piece is in the little details.



Itrh colour-blocked lampi sari with organza stripes, Rs 54,999

Not your average organza sari, this vibrant number from Itrh takes strips of coloured organza and stitches it into this gold-striped sari. Known for their revival of traditional crafts, this sari seamlessly blends different materials to create a showstopping look.



