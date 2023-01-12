13 content creators we want to see more of in 2023

Procrastination and spending hours scrolling down the gram both walk hand in hand, and one just can’t help but blame these stunning content creators for luring us onto their Instagram feeds. While mindless scrolling has become the biggest pastime, we’ve discovered some exceptional content creators on the way. Not only is their content engaging and viral, it’s also got a lot of thought behind the message they are trying to send across.

Be it content around beauty, fashion or body positivity, influencer marketing is on top of its game in several countries, and India is no exception. Whether you like it or not social media has become innate to many, from waking up to reels and sleeping to the latest tea on the gram, this is pretty much how the clock runs for most millennials and GenZ. Thanks to the content creators who’re constantly contributing to our increasing urge to spend hours scrolling down our Instagram feeds, we’re at least consuming worthwhile content.

Speaking of which, I’m sure that most of you have already added a few of these content creators to your list of favourites. But it’s time to empty some space in that list as we have a few names that deserve a position in the Instagram hall of fame. The year 2022 was a bright and beaming one for all the content creators, but with the increase in smart consumption and analytics, the game has to be pushed even further this year. If you’re scrolling for good content in all buckets, here are 13 creators we recommend following right away.

Content creators we would like to see more of in 2023

Rasna Bhasin

Rasna Bhasin sure needs no introduction, courtesy of her keen eye for style and fashion. From working with high-end brands like Gucci, Hermés, and Apple to never hesitating to voice her opinions, she has been making a difference in the industry for more than a decade now. Hence, Bhasin definitely should be one of the content creators we would want to see more of in 2023.

Yashwant Singh

Trying out the latest makeup trends and hoarding new skincare products sounds like fun, but we have someone who’s here to drop plenty of hacks, tips and tricks, and feedback on your skincare shelves. Yes, it is Yashwant Singh, your go-to person for all things beauty and skincare. So, if you’re in a fix about whether or not you should buy a product well then Yashwant’s gram has all the validation you’re seeking for. He’s definitely one of the beauty influencers we would want to see or shall we say ‘stalk’ more of in 2023.

Tarini Manchanda

The creative director of The Initial Studio and one of the most talented content creators aka Tarini Manchanda is yet another stunner we would want to shine brighter in 2023. Delivering the best of boat worlds, Tarini Manchanda is not just a successful entrepreneur, but a stunning content creator known for her being her authentic self and urging all aspiring creators to be true to themselves.

Mannat Sandhu

She can pull off a wide range of looks, from classic outfits to trendy looks. Thanks to her skills and her legion of fans, her Instagram account is exploding with each passing day. The fashion content world as well as our Instagram feeds are undoubtedly abuzz with her. She has also won the ‘Cosmo India Emerging Fashion Influencer of the Year under 100k Followers 2020’ award from Cosmopolitan India. Mannat has reached the pinnacle of inventive and creative videos. with killer transition, she knows how to slay any outfit. You get a platter of fashion and a treat for the eyes when her easy street style and fun reels come together.

Debasree Banerjee

Beauty content creator Debasree Banerjee is all about bold and beautiful content. She is well-known in the beauty blogging community for her bold and wearable looks. She is also one of the few creators of beauty content to establish a makeup line of her own. Her content focuses a lot on unconventional makeup looks that are also wearable and useful. People adore her bold, minimalist style, which is what differentiates her from others. She has been pretty straightforward about her journey, experiences, and more on all of her social media platforms, which makes her content easy to relate to.

Shreya Jain

Shreya Jain knows how to keep the audience glued to her feed! Her content makes it crystal clear that makeup is not just an aspect of beauty, but a certain form of self-expression for her. Furthermore, her fashion sense is elegant and subtle with a hint of glam. She has a YouTube channel with a compilation of straightforward but timeless makeup tips and tricks and everything else in the stream of makeup.

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah

Flagbearer of body positivity aka Prableen Kaur Bhomrah is one of the many content creators in India who take pride in their authentic selves. She displays herself to her followers in ways that the majority of beauty influencers tend to conceal. Offering her own encounters to her fight with PCOS, Prableen has made a place of refuge for both men and women and has consistently urged them to embrace and love their skin no matter what. She is always trying to push society in overcoming the unfair beauty standards it places on its women and introducing them to a whole new world of beauty!

Deep Pathare

Deep Pathare aka #justdeepdrama should be your one-stop-shop for things beauty, skincare, and sass! From taking pride in his identity, and breaking stereotypes to narrating new standards of beauty, he is definitely going to be on my Instagram stalking list for 2023. So, if you’re looking for some out-of-the-box makeup inspiration or listen to rants that’ll crack you, then Deep’s feed is all that you need.

Karan Sareen

Karan Sareen, more commonly referred to as #gorgeouspotaahto, is the kind of person who’ll definitely crack you up once you scroll down his feed. His content has repeatedly demonstrated his competence. This Punjabi boy has captured all relatable scenarios and left us in disbelief, from being an aunty to a schoolchild each and every time. However, that is not it, he is also one of the creators who has spoken out about anxiety and body shaming quite loud and clear, which in turn makes him one of the content creators we would want to see more of in 2023.

Muskaan Chanchlani

Miss Mcblush or Muskaan Chanchlani is yet another diva that you don’t want to miss out on in 2023. From exuding typical ‘Pooh’ vibes from K3G to keeping her audience hooked by her makeup skills. Apart from being a beauty influencer, one can also spot her in her brother’s reels cracking people up.

Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar

You’re living under a rock if you don’t know Tanvi. She’s started the year with one of the most viral videos on social media and if you give yourself a quick scroll at her profile, she’s got some of the most fun and creative content for consumers. She’s stylish and she’s turning over a new leaf with her content. It’s motivating, beautiful to look at, and helpful for anyone looking for a huge dose of confidence.

Shreemayi Reddy

If you’re looking for an influencer who lives up to the title with sonic content in the space of beauty, Shreemayi is the one to check out now. She’s got some of the finest content around make-up and skincare and it will be helpful for anyone dabbling into the space for the first time. If you want recommendations on anything, she’s the creator to follow.

Aashna Bhagwani

For incredible content around fashion with a dose of what confidence looks like as a real woman, Aashna Bhagwani is the creator to follow. She’s got a repertoire of tips up her sleeve with trends and styling and she’s sure to give you the additional inspiration you’re looking for to be whoever you want to be.

