facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 13 High-octane looks from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022
Style
30 Mar 2022

13 High-octane looks from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

Browse gallery
13 High-octane looks from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022
Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
13 High-octane looks from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022
Style
13 High-octane looks from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

It’s all in the details. From picturesque pastoral scenes to après ski, here are 13 outfits from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 that left an impact.

There were sleek, tailored jackets, 3D embellished dresses, opulent lehengas, quirkily printed saris, and much more to please the coterie of couture seekers that appeared on ground at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi last week. We might be attuned to online shopping and digital displays but the thrill of seeing a dress sashay down the runway is unparalleled. So when the opportunity arose we took every moment to savour and save our favourite looks that appeared on the runway. From inspiration for the next season, unexpected starry appearances to simply a remembrance of all the beauty and brilliance fashion has to offer. This is our collection of the best trends and outfits.

 

All Images: FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

fashion trends Lakme Fashion Week FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Indian fashion designers trend forecast
Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.