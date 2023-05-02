2023 Edition: Elevate your wardrobe with these must-have street style pieces

Street style has become a major fashion phenomenon, with people all over the world dressing in unique, edgy, and trendy ways. If you want to join in on the fun, it’s essential to have the right wardrobe pieces. Here are some street style must-haves for your wardrobe.

Step up your fashion game with these street style must-haves

To all the sartorial devotees who delight in flaunting street-style ensembles, we have you covered with a hand-picked list of indispensable items that have become the latest essentials. Rest assured, aficionados of classic style: your beloved bralettes and leathers continue to reign supreme. Yet, for the daring fashion experimentalists, be prepared to indulge in a plethora of exciting silhouettes, statement footwear, and bold trends that transcend the conventional bounds of fashion this season.

Without further ado, let us explore the quintessential pieces that are crucial for building your ideal street-style wardrobe this season.

Revamp your street style with maxi denim skirts

Leave behind your micro-mini skirts because this season, it’s all about maxi denim skirts. Seen on both the runways and streets, denim has been a popular choice in street-style fashion for as long as we can remember. The classic maxi skirt has made a comeback, showcasing its versatility once again.

Elevate your style by incorporating a touch of romance with lace

Lace has evolved from being a fabric meant only for special occasions to an essential street-style component. It is versatile, delicate and adds a touch of romance to any outfit. With its intricate patterns and textures, lace has become a popular choice for fashion-savvy individuals looking to add a feminine touch to their street-style looks. Stylists suggest pairing lace garments with contrasting textures like leather or denim to create a balanced outfit. From dresses to jumpsuits, lace has become a must-have fabric for those looking to revolutionise their street-style fashion.

The irresistible allure of metallics in street-style fashion

Metallics have been a popular trend in the fashion world for decades, but they have recently made their way into street-style fashion as a must-have essential. From silver to gold to bronze, metallics add a bold and eye-catching element to any outfit. Metallic pieces such as jackets, skirts, and accessories can be easily incorporated into streetwear looks for an edgy and glamorous vibe. They also offer versatility, as they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Whether you opt for subtle metallic accents or full-on metallic pieces, this trend is a great way to elevate your street-style game.

Elevate your street style with chunky sole shoes

Chunky soles have been a long-standing trend in the fashion industry, and they have now become a staple in the world of street-style fashion. With their bold and exaggerated design, chunky soles have the power to add a touch of edge to any outfit. From platform boots to chunky sneakers, these shoes are versatile and can be paired with a range of different looks. Whether you’re going for an urban vibe or a grungy aesthetic, chunky soles are a must-have for any fashion-forward individual looking to elevate their street-style game.

Small but Mighty: Micro tops as the ultimate street-style statement

Micro tops have been a street-style staple for quite some time now. These tiny tops show off just the right amount of skin and create a balance with high-waisted bottoms. Whether you’re going for a casual or dressy look, itty bitty tops come in a variety of styles and materials to fit any occasion. From crop tops to bralettes, lace to satin, there are endless options to choose from. They can be paired with jeans, skirts, or shorts and can be layered with blazers or jackets to create a chic and trendy look. They have been seen on runways and in street-style looks, proving that they are here to stay as a must-have item for any fashion-forward wardrobe.

Catch the light and turn heads with shimmer

Get ready to add some glitz and glamour to your wardrobe, because shimmer and sparkle are here to stay as a street-style essential! This trend has been popular for a while now, and it’s not hard to see why. With everything from sequins and rhinestones to metallic finishes, shimmer can take your outfit to the next level. It’s perfect for adding some sparkle to a casual look, or for adding some drama to a dressy one. Plus, it’s great for night-time events and parties, as it catches the light and creates a stunning effect. Whether you’re all about the bling or prefer a more subtle shimmer, this trend is definitely worth a try!

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani