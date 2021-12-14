4 Veteran Indian designers on the hero pieces in an occasionwear wardrobe

Designers, Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni and Namrata Joshipura come together for Amazon Fashion’s diffusion line, River Season 2 that makes designerwear accessible.

Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, reunions and more. It might be the end of the year but the occasions to celebrate are endless. This is why the second season of Amazon Fashion’s collaboration called River with veteran Indian designers couldn’t come at a better time. A rather befitting name for a collaboration with the e-commerce giant named after a South American river. This year on the radar are designers – Suneet Varma, JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni and Namrata Joshipura combining their signature style with affordable options via Amazon Fashion.

In its second season, the collaboration gives the Indian consumer access to the designers’ much-coveted aesthetic. It also introduces the international audience to Indian craftsmanship and design. Elegant saris, evening dresses, bandhgala jackets, dress shirts and festive kurtas are all a part of the River Season 2 collection. “The new season is in alignment with the current market trends focusing more on wedding collections and party wear for both men and women. River Season 2 has opened new avenues for designers through both selections and reach and has become a part of the conversations across all tiers of the country,” shares Saurabh Srivastava, Director and Head, Amazon Fashion India. On the heels of this unique collaboration, we talk to the four designers about what they think are the hero pieces in an occasionwear wardrobe.

Four designers, collaborating with Amazon Fashion River Season 2 collection, on the hero pieces in an occasionwear wardrobe:

Suneet Varma

I am in love with the idea of heritage and tradition within the family. The idea of restyling or wearing something like your mother or grandmother wore to her wedding and bringing their blessings while showcasing the heritage through the antiquity of the garment is the real hero of the wardrobe.

Ashish Soni

For men the key hero piece is a black suit because it’s so versatile and hence depending on how one style a suit it can be worn for any occasion. Based on our learning from season 1, I’ve done an open bandhgala inspired suit with dress pants which is a hero set.

JJ Valaya

I think it will be unfair to single out a hero piece in any collection because whenever a collection is put together a lot of thought goes into it. In the end, you just have to be honest to yourself in front of the mirror, see what personally works for you and you will feel and look the best.

Namrata Joshipura

I am excited to be a part of RIVER Season 2 this year. With a global aesthetic, unique artisanal detailing and flattering contemporary silhouettes, my collection for Amazon Fashion’s RIVER Season 2, ‘Freya’, is defined by the innovative use of colour, contrasted with stand-out embellishments and high-fashion cuts. A sophisticated look at grown-up glamour, the collection is defined by elevated everyday and special going-out looks with a focus on artistic floral prints, intricate embroidery and bold colour palette, accentuated with disco-inspired metallics. Prints and florals are my go-to vibe. Level up your evening game with these contemporary outfits.

All Images: Courtesy Amazon Fashion.