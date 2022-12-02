400 Resin-finished chairs by Bottega Veneta x Gaetano Pesce are on display at Miami Art Week 2022

Bottega Veneta collaborated with Italian artist/architect Gaetano Pesce to create resin-dipped colourful chairs called ‘Come Stai?’ for their SS23 show. These unique pieces are now available for purchase at Miami Art Week 2022 and we recommend you reserve a seat now.

Fashion and art share a symbiotic relationship that goes beyond big-name collaborative collections. We experienced one such alliance back in September when Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy commissioned Italian architect, artist, and designer Gaetano Pesce to design the set for Bottega Veneta’s Summer 23 fashion show in Milan. Given a carte blanche to work with, Pesce created a site-specific installation featuring a sculptural resin floor and 400 unique chairs for the fashion fraternity to enjoy the show. This vivid space is now moving lock, stock and barrel for a pop-up exhibition in the Design District for Miami Art Week.

The 78-year-old Italian architect, Gaetano Pesce has been known for his industrial designs in resin, foam, fabric, and polyurethane for more than half a century. With a special focus on chairs and colour, Pesce’s work has been shown across the globe. So having 400 assembled chairs called ‘Come Stai?’ by the artist available for purchase is a massive feat and one that is sure to attract buyers to the Miami Art Week. Alongside, there is also a new limited-edition book about the chair project, commissioned by Bottega Veneta. The book features an interview between Pesce and artist Hans Ulrich Obrist. The best part, much like the chairs, the canvas of this coffee table book is constructed from canvas dipped in resin making each book unique. There is also a vivid collection of photographs by Stephen Shore and Sander Muylaert that illustrate the chair’s development and production. The Miami Art Week is on till December 4, 2022.

All Images: Courtesy Bottega Veneta.