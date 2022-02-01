5 Deepika Padukone looks that would make you want to raid her wardrobe

Counting down 5 Deepika Padukone outfits that will make you stop, stare, swoon and steal her wardrobe.

The world has seen Deepika Padukone deliver back-to-back breakthrough roles and become a force to reckon with. And the one thing that she continues to serve is looks for days. Deepika Padukone is one of India’s beloved fashion icons and she has proven her mettle when it comes to glamorous looks.

There may have been too many moments that made her fans and fashion lovers alike drool over her outfit and a major contributing factor would be the unique sprinkle of her personality that she adds to her looks. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Offbeat Orange

With the upcoming release of her movie, Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime, we’re bound to get many buzz worthy press looks and this ribbed orange dress with cutouts by David Koma on the actress is a heady combination. Orange may be a bold color but Deepika pulls it off like no other.

Here’s how you can get it

Black Magic

Another day, another look! Deepika stepped out for Gehraiyaan promotions in a little black dress, only this time in leather. She paired the one-shoulder mini dress from Halpern with chunky chain link earring and strappy stilettos.

Here’s how to recreate it

Back to Business

The world may truly be in awe of this one. Arguably one of her best yet, Padukone wore a black blazer dress with her iconic sleek bun and amped up the outfit with a studded chain link necklace and a bold rep lip.

Cop the look

Red hot Chilli Peppers

Next on the list is an all red look, she wore a red midi dress with red pumps and radiated major monochrome vibes. With accessories to a minimum, it served as a simple yet head turning look that proved she is the fashion icon of the rising youth.

Here’s how to get it

Major Blazer

With another blazer look in tow, the actress serves a perfect lookbook to steal your next outfit from. Deepika paired a patterned black and white blazer dress with thigh high boots and pink lipstick for a perfect dash of color. The accessories followed the less is more rule yet again and the onlookers gushed with ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs!’

Recreate the look here

Out of the many best Deepika Padukone outfits that we have bore witness to, the above are only a few and it begs the question, ‘What more is to come?’ There is no doubt that 2022 will bring more looks to drool over and those with a love for fashion will be vying to cop her outfits once again.

Hero Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani Instagram