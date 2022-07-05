5 Things we loved about the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture collection

When it comes to Chanel, five is a denomination that makes a common appearance. So when it came to the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show we decided to list the five things that left an impact. Did we mention the show took place on July 5, coincidence? We think not.

All the details from the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show:

1. The location

Leaving the familiar grounds of Grand Palais, Chanel’s Creative Director Virginie Viard took the Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show to the outdoor stadium of the equestrian L’Étrier de Paris centre in the Bois de Boulogne. The commute might have been different but the new location heralded a change of guard and also allowed room for experimentation.

2. The set

In an industry that is always looking for something new, Chanel decided to go back and work with artists that helped put together a spectacular spring show. For the fall/winter couture show, Chanel enlisted French installation artist Xavier Veilhan (who made the Constructivist set for the spring couture collection). The mood, however, was a departure with abstract geometry forming the inspiration for the set. Bold monochrome stripes, arches, pinwheels, floating mobiles, and cubes (in pink) created a rather graphic visual. Adding to it was a thumping video featuring Pharrell on the drums and music by French artist Sébastian Teller as the opening act of the show.

3. The jewels

While fine jewellery is one of the lesser notable things about a couture show and is usually reserved for private ateliers, the jewels at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show were worthy of note. Paying tribute to the first and only ‘Bijoux de Diamants’ collection created by Mademoiselle Chanel in 1932. The high jewellery collection named, ‘1932’ showcases celestial designs that fit in beautifully with the art deco style of clothing.

4. The clothes

“In this new collection, there are suits, long dresses like Mademoiselle Chanel imagined them in the 1930s: fitted to the body even though they have strong shoulders here, and pleated dresses like the wedding dress for instance. And lace too, inlaid, reworked, not embroidered, but repainted. The palette consists of bright green, khaki, beige, pink, lots of black and silver,” says Virginie Viard in a note. Deftly cut dresses, round shoulders, geometric embroideries, and graphic patterns all come into play in making this collection allude to the 1930s era at Chanel. The finale look of Jill Kortleve as the Chanel bride in a white strapless gown with a hair bow left us slightly underwhelmed.

5. The guestlist

The usual suspects at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture show included Marion Cotillard, Clémence Poésy Taraji P. Henson and Leslie Mann. But the look that left us bowled was Kiera Knightley in a halter-neck lacy black midi dress with a velvet neck bow. Accented with the signature Chanel Mary Janes and a quilted bag, Knightley was the perfect embodiment of the Chanel aesthetic.

Catch the Chanel Fall-Winter 2022/23 Haute Couture collection here:

All Images: Courtesy Chanel.