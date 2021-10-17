5 timeless rules of style according to Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s style makes her a fixture among fashion influencers, designers, and red carpet celebrities. Always seen in some of the most thoughtfully put together ensembles, this former Posh Spice rarely gets it wrong.

Usually spotted in a tasteful selection of colours coupled with sharp cuts and silhouettes, Beckham’s innate ability to make some of the most simple outfits standouts make her one of a kind. From slipping into variations of statement suits to picking up body contouring dresses, wearing extra-high heels, and even giving turtlenecks a chic makeover, Beckham has single-handedly established a few fashion rules for women who want make a powerful statement.

Statement suit

An insignia of power dressing, tailored suits have graduated from their old-school formal image. Every woman who wants to effortlessly make a statement can look up to Victoria Beckham dressed in power suits. Not just black, she thinks beyond the usual colour wheel; whites, reds, even teals, needless to say, unorthodox hues define her signature. Also experiment with various textures, suits in tweed, velvet, and even satin. Another important cue is to pair your jacket with cigarette pants if you are not a fan of flared or regular cut trousers.

Invest in ‘The dress’

Spotted in interesting renditions of Chanel’s LBDs, Roland Mouret’s galaxy dresses, and shirt dresses by Roberto Cavalli, Victoria Beckham’s love for dresses is out and loud. Her understanding of dresses and the way it can flatter a woman’s body also filters down in what she creates as a part of her label. Case in point is her latest A/W 2020 collection that was replete with summer dresses in blues and greens. The trick is to invest dresses that are cinched at the waist to flatter your shape. If nothing works, invest in a cool statement belt to get the look. Veer away from anything voluminous until you can carry it. Victoria Beckham’s style is all about experimenting with basics.

High heels are everything

Victoria Beckham ensures that she is never spotted wearing flats. Be it her chic airport looks, red carpet events or talk show appearances, her heels often become a talking point. A sexy pair of heels can elevate even the most monotonous ensembles. So whether you are a Manolo Blahnik girl, a Louboutin aficionado or someone who loves to keep it formal with sleek, black velvet Jimmy Choo pumps paired with a suit, heels are a no-brainer.

Turtlenecks are never a bad idea

You do not have to be Diane Keaton to wear a turtleneck. If styled with precision, they can be a seamless part of your winter look. Imagine ones with ribbed finishing paired under a la smocking suit or a woollen blazer. Tuck them in or belt them with a sleek pencil skirt, you cannot run of out of options when it comes to styling them. Besides this, Victoria Beckham has also schooled us a number of times on how to pair them with a long coat. So, stop shrugging away from a sophisticated turtleneck.

Flared trousers are a good investment

Flared trousers for many might be a tricky territory but we say go ahead and experiment. When Victoria Beckham with her petite 5 ft 4 frame can slip into them and make a statement, so can you. The trick is to invest in pieces and ensure their hemlines reach the bottom of your heels, literally covering them. It’s a winning look if you’re lanky, but if your not tall, this trend can rather make your frame look elongated and slim.