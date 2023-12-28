5 trendsetters and their love affair with the Michael Kors Holiday collection

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, Manushi Chhillar, Harshvvardhan Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada – these five Bollywood actors might cater to different movie genres. Still, the thread that ties them together is their easy, global style. As they pack for the holidays, we get these trendsetting stars to sport key looks for the holidays from Michael Kors.

Join this eclectic crew of globetrotters as they embrace the luxe energy of Michael Kors’ ready-to-wear pieces. Whatever your approach to party dressing – feather accent blazer dresses or sequined puffer jackets – Michael Kors offers ultra-polished ways to dazzle this holiday season. With its dance-floor-ready sensibility, the collection has an abundance of shimmer and shine looks (that also promise to keep you warm) like pantsuits, mini dresses, two-piece sets, faux fur outerwear, tailored coats and glamourous accessories. With a striking palette of black, white, fuschia, crimson and metallics, the collection is designed for on-the-go trendsetters looking to stir up a storm no matter what part of the world they are in. The simple palette juxtaposed with metallic accessories, tailored outerwear and polished separates will appeal to a wide range of distinct styles.

In the mad dash between holiday parties and holiday destinations, we catch Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in a ruched snakeskin dress with a Michael Kors Kendall bag, Kubbra Sait in a glamourous sequined blouse and pants, and Manushi Chhillar in a fuschia polo neck and trousers with MK detailing. Meanwhile, the gentlemen take on comfort as their cue for dressing with Harshvvardhan Kapoor in a black look with the signature MK sneakers while Gurfateh Pirzada gives us quiet luxury in a head-to-toe beige look paired with white sneakers. The buzz of the festive season might be seasonal but these pieces will be versatile staples for the seasons ahead.

Globetrotting celebrities in holiday looks from Michael Kors: