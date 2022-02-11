5 Valentine’s Day looks perfect for any date you have

Coming in with some final inspiration for your Valentine’s day look, these 5 outfits are sure to make your dates swoon.

Every Valentine’s day article mentions the importance of a date night look at least once, there’s no denying that picking the right dress, choosing the right accessories and finding the right level of comfort is key to putting your best foot forward. Planning for a v-day date starts days in advance! With it being just a weekend away, outfits have been set aside, reservations have been made, gift guides have been read and orders are on their way. But where there are people who are super prepared, there are those that are still looking for inspiration. Here are 5 outfit ideas to celebrate this (mon)day of love dressed like a star!

Red on the mind

Red is synonymous with Valentine’s day so what could be better than a classic red ensemble for your special night. Be it a romantic meal at home or a fancy dinner date at your favourite restaurant, all things red are sure to set the mood right. Step out in a sultry red dress paired with stellar ALDO must have red heels for a magical V-day celebration.

Bolder is Better

Are you one of those chicas leaning away from opting a skirt outfit? Make a statement in a well fitted jumpsuit where all eyes gravitate towards you. Here just in time, is Michael Kors Valentine’s day collection that has ‘THE’ shoulder bag to give you that extra boost of chic. Jump on the jumpsuit bandwagon and stand out to make that certain someone swoon.

Cheat the chill

With the continuing chilly winds of february, a jumper is bound to make its way to this list. For a simple and comfortable look, pair an oversized knit pullover with a classy satin skirt and spend the day surrounded by love and warmth. Sprinkle some hearts into your outfit with these unique heart cutout black heels from Charles and Keith Valentine’s day collection. Be it a brunch date, dinner date or a Galentine’s day get together, you’re set for all!

Girls day out

Is the squad ditching the Monday blues for a fun brunch date with the girls or have you planned a nice lunch at the new cafe you and your partner have been dying to try? Either way, a ribbed midi dress is the way to go. Add to that a tasteful cutout and simple becomes sensational. Spice it up with some extra glam with Monrow’s exceptional heels and spend the day out creating memories.

Fleeting Fancy

If you and your date intend to spend all day on the move and you’ve been stressing out over finding the perfect mix of casual and fancy, an elegant sheer blouse is the answer to all your worries. For your ‘on the go’ date, break out your favourite sheer or tulle tops paired with your trusted denims and accessorise with any of the amazing and vegan handbags offered by The Gusto. Spend your day in comfort, style and a whole lotta love!

Hero Image : Courtesy leisurely.layne Instagram. Feature Image : Courtesy victoriaunderwoodx Instagram