6 New York Fashion Week trends to bring to your closet

The highly anticipated New York Fashion Week 2022 concluded with a bang and left behind a trail of trends that demand attention! Here’s NYFW biggest trends that need space in your closet!

While the days of the event may blend together the trends for fall 2022 are anything but. Subtlety and nuance are less sought after this season and all out attention grabbing pieces are bound to dominate. The collections showcased may have been for Fall/Winter 2022 but some of the featured looks can easily end up under sunny spring and summer cookbooks. Amongst the slip dresses, sheer corsets and disco essentials are an abundance of brown and bright colours. Here’s tracking down 6 trends from the NYFW runway that you could easily add to your wardrobe this year.

6 of New York Fashion Week 2022’s biggest trends

Sequin it out

Sparkling your way through life is the new IT movement. NYFW 22 cements that sequins are ready to take over our party wardrobes and casual attire alike. Models strutted the runway wearing glitzy gowns and sequin detailed turtlenecks signaling that glittery sequins aren’t just for special events anymore.

Sheer charades

The fashion express continues to frequent the sheer trends station this season as well. Standouts on the runway include sheer dresses, skirts and sleeves. Sheer layers have proven to be versatile pieces for styling and provide exciting opportunities to play dress up!

Monochrome might

Fun in the office isn’t just limited to casual Fridays. Bright monochrome workwear is having a big moment on the runaway and is sure to make its way to your wardrobe. Well tailored, colorful pieces are set to sweep you off your feet. Monochrome is a safe bet for styling a chic look these days but if playing it safe isn’t your vibe, head to toe saturated brights might be more up your alley this season.

Swishing skirts

Throughout history, changes to the hemline have forged new trends now and then and this season is no different. Maxi skirts are bound to end up in your good graces. The dramatic maxi skirts are leaving behind their midi and mini counterparts for a moment in the sun. These multifaceted pieces can be styled in a variety of ways and worn from day to night for either a comfy day in or lovely night out.

Rengency regalia

With Bridgerton coming back for a second season, bustiers and corsets are back on the NYFW 22. Be it glittery or with a furry winter vibe, these boned undergarments have got an upgrade to match our modern wardrobes.

Bag the Brown

Neutrals aren’t just white, black and beige now. Brown is in and should be in your closet too! Rich brown shades are flooding the runways and are easy to incorporate in your everyday look. These cocoa colours are creating waves and new rules to acing the perfect outfit.

Hero Image : Courtesy Altuzarra Instagram. Featured Image : Courtesy the.wonders.closet Instagram