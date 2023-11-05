6 Reasons to visit the JIO World Plaza in Mumbai NOW

In a bold move to strengthen its retail presence and brand equity, Reliance Industries Limited launched the JIO World Plaza in Mumbai with much pomp and show. A star-studded fashion show, the opening of India’s most luxurious boutiques and a shopping and entertainment space unlike any other. The JIO World Plaza truly puts India on the world fashion map and we have the complete breakdown of reasons to visit.

Reliance Industries Limited’s JIO World Plaza is a luminary attraction in the heart of Mumbai’s commercial and cultural hub of BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex). Isha Ambani has been the driving force behind this cultural epicentre and the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories, geographies and formats. From leading the expansion of Reliance Retail’s digital footprint, launching eCommerce businesses like Ajio and Tira as well as the acquisition of some exciting Indian brands, her role has been instrumental. Post the success of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) back in March, the grand launch of the JIO World Plaza is simply another feather in her cap. This retail and leisure destination is designed to cater to the city’s fashion and luxury connoisseurs and serve as a place of confluence for celebrity and cultural activities. We jot down the key reasons to visit this immersive retail destination.

Everything you need to know about the new luxury mall – JIO World Plaza:

1. The big Balenciaga debut

Lovers of Balenciaga’s avant-garde and norm-breaking high fashion pieces are in for a treat as the French brand opens its first brick-and-mortar retail store in India. The store retains the vision of Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia with its raw architecture whereby there is minimal consumption of virgin materials and concrete-like interiors. The store hosts both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections alongside accessories, shoes, bags, eyewear and jewellery.

2. Meet the stalwarts of Indian couture

Whether you’re looking to shop for a wedding or the festive season, JIO World Plaza promises to be your one-stop shop for all your Indianwear needs. With renowned Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Falguni Shane Peacock, Abraham & Thakore, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on board, it’s a luxury shopping experience like none.

3. In great company

JIO World Plaza’s location is a great drawer for the crowds as well. It is strategically located near the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the JIO World Convention Centre and the JIO World Garden making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

4. Expect more fashion showcases

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

ICYMI for the launch of JIO World Plaza, RIL put together a spectacular evening titled, ‘The New Order of Style’ that brought together two international supermodels, eight designers, 21 showstoppers, 40 performers and 120 models by transforming the mall aisles into an extended runway. The showstopper line-up included Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar for Manish Malhotra, Sobhita Dhulipala for Ritu Kumar, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia for Abraham & Thakore, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla amongst others. International models Elsa Hosk and Ashley Graham walked the penultimate show in garments created with weaves from Swadesh, Reliance’s artisan-forward initiative. And finally, the enigmatic Ranveer Singh closed the show. And did we mention, that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, and Salman Khan were all in attendance?

5. New kids on the block

The shopping mall is still in its nascent stage as currently 22 of the 66 brands are open but the wait would soon be over with some exciting stores popping up in Mumbai. Other newcomers to the Indian market include the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Yes, the popular luxury luggage brand is finally reaching the Indian shores. Also on the radar are the opening of luxury boutiques for Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn that will finally be available in Mumbai.

6. Icons only

We’ve already spoken about the fabulosity of Louis Vuitton’s largest store in India which is now open at the JIO World Drive. Other key openings include Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL and Bulgari. Notably, Bulgari’s new boutique captures the essence of this space and their global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ presence at the opening solidified that. Designed by architect, Peter Marino, the Bulgari boutique captures the craft history of the brand and merges it with a contemporary interior design outlook. Spread over 1,881 sqft, one of the most intriguing elements in the store is a chandelier meticulously handcrafted with Murano glass. The store is a homage to Bulgari’s historic flagship store on Via Condotti in Rome with a curated collection of high-end jewellery, luxury handbags and exquisite timepieces