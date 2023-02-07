7 denim homegrown labels to amp up your collection

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe essential and sometimes, it translates the only thing you want to wear. It’s nearly impossible to not own a pair that you love. Whether it is the Y2k low-waisted jeans or the boyfriend jeans, trends may change but denims will never go out of style. And to second that thought, we have a few interesting homegrown labels that will take your denim choices a cut above the rest.

It goes without saying that a good pair of jeans is usually more than just a last resort. It is elegant, versatile, and timeless, it goes with everything and anything, and it can be worn by a toddler to a 60-year-old. They can be styled for a fancy party as well as for a day-to-day errand. Everyone has a signature denim piece in their closet. We are now seeing a rise in the homegrown labels in India that define the style, comfort and quality. Whether you want to add wide-legged, high-waisted, vintage or colourful jeans to your regular wardrobe, comfortable yet stylish denim is exactly what many of us want. These homegrown labels will surely give you a wide variety of choices!

Here’s a roundup of our favourite homegrown denim brands at the moment:

Blue Brew:

Blue Brew was founded with the goal of providing everyone with affordable sustainable fashion and drawing inspiration from the new generation who are completely unapologetically themselves. Their denims are anything but basic! In addition to skinny jeans and ripped jeans, Blue Brew’s denim collection includes looser styles with a streetwear vibe. Their patchwork denims come in a variety of sizes, from bootcut to boyfriend, and have multiple pockets. One of their best sellers is the lime yellow ripped jeans. The designs will take you straight to denim heaven with a fun collection of colourful creations, which will serve as year-round wardrobe staples. along with fashionable bottom wear they also have some really cool jackets and t-shirts! The label gets extra credit for breaking gender norms with its unisex pieces, which are fun, young, and comfortable.

Freakins:

Get your glam on with denims from Freakins. Having denims in a wide variety of colours to a different range of styles they strike that perfect balance between comfort and style. It caters to all sizes and aims to create a world where you can experiment with your outfits and express yourself. They offer really cool and trendy jeans, be it skinny, bootcut, baggy or cutouts as well as cargo. In addition to jeans, some really chic denim dresses, jumpsuits, jackets, corsets and bodysuits in pops of colour are also available. Many influencers and celebrities have also collaborated with the brand on a denim collection.

Madish:

The aim of Madish is clear, to make sure you’re the main character in every pair… Madish aspires to inspire you to fall in love with denims. They want the brand to be a body positive brand making comfortable and stylish denims in a wide variety of sizes that’ll cater to all the body types. It has everything a lover of denim needs, be it for a formal or party. Their high waist jeans are durable, effortlessly comfortable and provide the best fit ever! Other than jeans there is also a wide variety of denim bags, clutches, jackets, shorts, skirts, belts, and shoes to complete your look!

Valkyre:

Valkyre is a streetwear brand that was established in 2019 with the intention of combining fashion and art to produce designs that are one-of-a-kind and individual. They specialise in hand-painted denim jackets offering a wide variety too! They incorporate streetwear elements with delicate hand-painted designs on denim jackets. The brand has also experimented with a jacket collection that uses sublimation, embroidery, and artwork that is hand-painted. They give the local artisans the opportunity to do the illustrations and painting on the jackets as well.

Korra:

Korra which is a sister brand of Bombay Shirt Company is a custom-made denim that focuses on sourcing each element locally and uses only natural or sustainable materials to make their denims. This makes their denims comfortable and beautiful, both inside and out. Korra’s classic pair of jeans might become your go-to pair if you prefer minimalism over comfort and style. Along with jeans they also have some really stylish colourful chinos.

There You Go:

There you go was started by two sisters. The brand is merely a representation of who they are, a perfect mix of their fashion preferences and aesthetics. They are all about comfort, cool, chic designs, and subtle glamour! Their style deeply resonates with the brand. They offer a wide variety of denim collections including bottom wear, tops, outerwear, tote and sling bags, coord sets, dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and playsuits which are well-tailored and wearable fits that also make a statement.

Off Duty:

The denims that Off Duty make are of the highest quality and have a great fit, making them suitable for all of your “off duty” looks. You’ll definitely find your go-to pair of denim here, whether you’re going on a quick errand or a fancy event. They are especially known for their wide range of variety in their wide-legged and high waist collection.

Hero And Featured Image Courstesy: @bluebrew.in