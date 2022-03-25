8 Things we loved about Day 2 at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

The return of the physical runway for FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 isn’t simply a delight for the eyes but a visceral treat for all senses. Here’s all the excitement the Lifestyle Asia India team experienced on grounds at Day 2.

Here’s everything we loved about Day 2 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022:

1. The R.Elan x Satya Paul show was a part-ay. There were prints, patterns and people everywhere and the excitement was palpable. With Rajesh Pratap Singh holding the reins as creative director at Satya Paul, the iconic brand is in for a revamp. While the beautiful painterly and abstract prints still made their mark it was the silhouettes that created a lot of buzz.

2. Khadi is a mood in itself. It’s easy to categorise the indigenous fabric to a certain aesthetic, colour or silhouette. However, the FDCI Khadi presentation at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 proved us wrong. Designers – Mossi, Abhishek Gupta Benaras, Anaivila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka proved us wrong with their vastly different collections. Designer Anaivila Mishra worked in collaboration with the weavers of Burdwan region in West Bengal and used natural dyes and soft contemporary Jamdani motifs that are unique to the region. Meanwhile, Anju Modi implemented a sattvic colour scheme of haldi, chandan and keshari in her collection. Mossi played with architectural silhouettes and a contemporary approach to the pieces.

3. The juxtaposition of two schools of prints is a tricky formula yet Payal Pratap’s presentation beautifully captured this essence. The Java collection focused on digitalised versions of Pratap’s own hand-painted artworks. The combination of floral Chintz prints with Batik craft, alongside streamlined silhouettes left us intrigued.

4. Nobody does fabric manipulation and layering like Vaishali S. The globally renowned designer is back to the Indian runway and her collection, Fil Rouge left our hearts fluttering. We were transfixed by her state-of-the art silhouettes, unique drapes, intricate cord work and impeccable construction, all captured in hues of red.

5. Nitin Bal Chauhan gave us a reality check on issues plaguing the world with his collection, Countdown. Raising awareness on issues like urbanisation, deforestation, and air pollution – the collection was a call to arms. The clothing were quiet literally 3D imprints of these causes and most notable was the skyscraper dress.

6. The landscapes of Ladakh were beautifully captured in Diksha Khanna ‘s collection titled “Julley” or “Hello” in the local dialect. The barren region served as inspiration in the form of earthy colours as well as androgynous, fluid silhouettes.

7. Pramaa by Pratima Pandey ‘s new collection, ‘Paro’ uses Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel as the moodboard. Handwoven silk chanderi and Maheshwari silks with delicate flora-fauna embroidery are used to represent the juxtaposition of soft and fierce in her character.

8. When it comes to menswear, the colours that dominated Day 2 at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 were red, white and black. The basic palette at the hands of designers like Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey underwent a makeover with graphic embroideries and fluid silhouettes. The candy striped trousers and intricate embroideries from Khanijo’s Cirque de Soul collection took streetwear to a new level.

All Images: Courtesy FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.