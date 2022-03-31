9 Reasons why you need to check out the Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration

The Iris Apfel x H&M hits stores (and online) today, here’s a closer look at all the vivacious pieces that embody the 100-year-old style icon’s more-is-more aesthetic.

At 100, Iris Apfel is the oldest and most unique style icon. She was famously quoted saying, “more is more, less is a bore”. This statement perfectly encapsulates the centenarian’s zany style and zest for life. Her collaboration with H&M isn’t simply another feather in her cap but a celebration of her intuitive style and quick-witted take on it.

Exurbence is the first that comes to mind when describing the clothes and accessories from the collection. Her glamorous outfits, statement prints, trademark tortoise shell round glasses and layered costume jewellery are all contributing factors in the making of this collection. Here are our top 10 picks from the Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration, in alignment with some of her most famous quotes on style. The collection is perfectly in sync with her idiosyncratic style.

H&M’s latest collaboration is a glamorous and vibrant project created in partnership with a true style icon – the incomparable Iris Apfel. The Iris Apfel x H&M collection celebrates the 100th birthday of the beloved tastemaker. The collection launched today (31 March, 2022) on hm.com and in select stores. The idea behind the collection isn’t simply to channel the icon’s flamboyant fashion but also to find your #InnerIris – an individual who inspires us to find our own voice. The stunning pieces from the collection are definitely an ode to her unwavering independence and original sense of style. Add a flair to your wardrobe with a playful mix of textures, patterns and cuts. We loved the jacquard suit with peapod embroidery and pearl peas, the voluminous frilled tulle jacket and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print. The colour palette is nothing short of a rainbow and the line of accessories and jewellery certainly enhance the experience. Frogs, plants, animals and a whole coterie of flora and fauna take form on these pieces and perfectly clash/compliment the garments from the Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration.

9 Iris Apfel quotes that perfectly define the Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration

All Images: Courtesy H&M.