A candid conversation with fashion content creator, Maïa Sethna about her sartorial journey

It’s dreamy, ladylike elegance mixed with some girl-about-town practicality. Mumbai-based fashion influencer Maïa Sethna is on the path to sartorial greatness. Capturing her mood and picking up a few fashion hacks on the way, we talk to the model, actor and content creator about her journey.

Maïa Sethna’s first brush with the limelight was as a child actor in Deepa Mehta’s trailblazing movie, ‘Earth’. Born and brought up in the UK, Maia soon her made way to Bollywood first as a model and later appeared in movies like ‘Breakup Zindagi’ and ‘Mai Aur Mr Right’. “I started modelling while in university in the UK, after being scouted and signed up in Bombay once I returned. I had the pleasure of working with some amazing brands during my stint – including Levis, Loreal and Godrej,” shared Maïa. Content creation or blogging is often a serendipitous career choice and Maïa Sethna followed a similar path. “I then moved into the luxury travel space and joined my family’s travel businesses where I gained some experience and exposure to sales, marketing and social media. I slowly started posting, about my travels and OOTDs mostly. Things gradually took off,” shares the fashion and beauty influencer known for her approachable yet elevated style. On her Instagram handle you will discover daily OOTDs, travel and wellness tips as well as simple yet effective beauty solutions.

Stylish musings of fashion blogger and content creator, Maïa Sethna

Describe your personal style.

I usually gravitate towards feminine, elegant styles and boho-chic silhouettes. Feeling comfortable and confident in what I’m wearing is the most important part.

How do you balance or bring out your personal aesthetic while working with brands?

It can get challenging at times, especially with those brands that have a clear vision and strict guidelines in place. But I don’t film something that I don’t agree with, we usually go back and forth until we find common ground. I include organic content on my page, through a number of series – like #MadeYouThinkByAandM which deals with topics like mental health and women empowerment, I have #Style101WithMaia and #UsefulHacksWithMaia too which are a selection of fun + useful videos.

What’s one assumption about fashion influencers you wish you could do away with?

That we’re all divas, have the easiest job in the world and get everything for free! Honestly, things aren’t always as they appear, especially on Instagram. There is a lot of hustle and hard work – you get to see some of it, but there’s a lot that you don’t!

What is a trend that you love right now and name one that you will never try?

I definitely love PVC shoes as they’re so versatile. Whereas I don’t think I will ever opt for extra-long acrylic nails.

One piece of clothing you’ve had for the longest time in your wardrobe?

A white Anne Fontane shirt and blue jeans from True Religion. If there’s one rule I’ve learnt – it’s quality > quantity. Good quality pieces (if looked after properly) can last you for decades.

If someone was to go through your handbag what would be the most useful thing and the most bizarre thing they would find?

Useful would be a compact mirror, mints, sanitiser and even, safety pins. While bizarre or funny probably would be eyebrow tweezers.

All Images: Courtesy Maïa Sethna.