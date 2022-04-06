A closer look at Dior’s hand-applied rhinestone acessories inspired by Y2K style

Seeing rhinestones incorporated into design brings a certain sense of joy and the key pieces from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022, manage to do exactly that. Bold, fresh and modern: the Micro Lady Dior bag and the Diorarty boots are the perfect accomplices to the sparkly rhinestone party.

We’ve firmly established the presence of Y2K trends in 2022 and Dior’s rhinestone adorned creations capture that essence. Everyone from Dua Lipa, Rihanna to Paris Hilton has been spotted in rhinestone-encrusted looks so it’s definitely a sign to jump onto the bedazzled bandwagon. At the heart of Dior’s rhinestone accessory collection are the Micro Lady Dior All Over Strass Embroidery bag, Diorarty boots and ballerina flats.

Savior-faire of Micro Lady Dior bag and Diorarty shoes:

Each piece is handcrafted at the House’s Italian ateliers and echoes the highest standards of savior-faire. When it comes to chronicling the process, the luxury house is able to capture the essence of design, process and the work of artisans with utmost care. Seeing how artisans hand-apply 1,000 plus rhinestones onto the Lady Dior bag is a fascinating process and is truly worthy of appreciation. Behind-the-scene videos of both the pieces (the iconic bag and Diorarty shoes) show the several stages of the production. The application of 1,000+ rhinestones onto the Micro Lady Dior bag takes over three hours as the artisans apply the multi-coloured rhinestones in a deliberate grid pattern using tweezers. The rhinestoning might seem like an art and craft project but the coming together surely is an inspired creation that fits into the current trend cycle as well as the French house’s quest for luxury.

All Images: Dior.