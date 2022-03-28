A gorgeous presence and a glorious win: Jessica Chastain’s Oscar Look

From anticipating the nominees to throwing guesses at who will win, we present to you a victorious insight about Jessica Chastain’s Oscar look.

No need to stay calm as the wait is finally over! The biggest night of cinematic wonders is back in full swing. Yes, you guessed it right, it’s all about the Oscars baby! From a glamorous red carpet overview to the splendid wins this year we have you all covered. Since we’re all about empowering women nowadays, let us take a deep breath and treasure the best actress this year. From Jessica Chastain’s look for Oscars to her winning speech, you’re about to witness a plethora of glammed-up insight.

Jessica Chastain’s Oscar Look

While we were busy having an eye on ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ Jessica Chastain was busy aiming at the Oscars. Well, kudos to her aim, the actress finally bagged the ‘Best Actress Award’ at the 2022 Oscars. She was awarded by presenter Anthony Hopkins. The actress presents heartwarming gratitude to her co-star, Andrew Garfield. Apart from that, she made it a point to dedicate her achievement to the character she played, Tammy. She claims ‘I think of tammy and I am inspired by her Radical thoughts of love’

All Glammed-up in Gucci

While one discusses Jessica Chastain’s oscar look, well how can one not mention how ravishing and stunning she looked in her Gucci Ombre gown. The purple and copper shimmer added to the piece along with a ruffle hem makes her look nothing less than a princess herself.

Being a first-time winner Chastain held her aura with sheer dignity and valor. Furthermore, her minimal makeup and her classic high ponytail sure give her the wings to touch the sky. Jessica Chastain’s Oscar looks sure is worth the hype and the demeanor that she carries along.

Hero Image: Jessica Chastain/IG

Feature Image: Kristofer Buckle/IG