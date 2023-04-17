A lookback at Indian celebrities’ iconic Met Gala fashion moments

Over the years, Indian-origin celebrities have continued to serve their top-notch expressive ensembles. Here’s a look at the unforgettable fashion moments served by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and other Indian celebs at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and excitement is mounting. This year’s Met Gala theme will be ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ which the Met’s curator, Andrew Bolton, explained will not be a basic retrospective, but rather pay tribute to his life’s work in a unique way.The Met Gala is an annual charitable fashion event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, New York. Since 2017, several Indian names, including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and more have made their Met Gala debuts. While we eagerly await the arrival of celebs at this year’s glam event, we take a look back at some of the most spectacular red carpet moments by Indian celebrities throughout the years.

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022

Natasha Poonawalla made a bold statement at the 2022 Met Gala with her stunning outfit, showcasing her appreciation for Indian fashion and culture. Her vision of ‘gilded glamour’ through an Indian lens was expertly crafted by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who created a masterpiece of a tulle sari that was both antique and contemporary.

Poonawalla’s exquisite outfit was a perfect fusion of Indian craftsmanship and modern glamour, featuring a gold handcrafted print tulle sari with an embroidered trail that was adorned with intricate beading, crystals, and sequins. Her ensemble was elevated with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier and ornate jewellery from Sabyasachi, creating a dazzling look that was both regal and sophisticated.

Natasha Poonawalla’s bold fashion choices have always impressed, and her Met Gala 2022 outfit was no exception. With her stunning attire, she has once again demonstrated her ability to seamlessly combine Indian culture and contemporary fashion in a way that is both unique and captivating.

Sudha Reddy at Met Gala 2021

Sudha Reddy made her highly anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2021, the coveted fashion event of the year. As the only Indian attendee, she wowed the crowd with her stunning haute couture gown designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The philanthropist and wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy made a statement with her elegant and glamorous look, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019

Deepika Padukone has a flair for standing out, as seen by her Met Gala 2019 ensemble. In keeping with the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the actor walked in a strapless pink Zac Posen gown that reminded us of a life-size Barbie.

The Zac Posen gown had a fitted bodice that emphasised her decolletage and a multi-tiered sculpted skirt with subtle embellishments. Padukone decked her all-pink ensemble with a voluminous high ponytail (amped up with a bejewelled pink hair band), dramatic burgundy lips, and extremely stunning purple eye makeup to fit the “more is more” aesthetic.

Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra goes all-out for the Met Gala 2019 in a bespoke Dior ensemble. Bearing in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp,'” she chose a garment that had a sheer bodice with silver criss-cross design and a skirt and trailing cape with feathers in grey, pink, red, and yellow. The actor went all-out with her makeup look to match her outfit. Consider voluminous curly hair, white eyeliner, deep red eye makeup, and burgundy lips.

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2019

Isha Ambani made a statement in Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala 2019. She looked stunning in a lavender gown with intricate embroidery, beading, and feather details. The gown featured a long train that trailed behind her as she walked.

She finished off her look with lavender gloves, striking diamond earrings, and a sleek updo hairstyle. Her makeup was simple, with a smokey eye and a nude lip. With its vivid hue, intricate detailing, and dramatic train, Isha’s gown was a perfect fit for the 2019 Met Gala theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The overall effect was elegant and playful, providing for a memorable red carpet appearance.

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2018

Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown to the Met Gala 2018. The gown was a stunning shade of crimson red with a long train that trailed behind her. The gown was made of silk satin and had a structured bodice with a plunging neckline that highlighted Deepika’s figure.

The intricate workmanship on Deepika’s train was inspired by the technique of traditional Indian embroidery. Hand-pleated, fanned-out layers of fabric adorned the train, creating a beautiful, sculptural effect. She chose dramatic makeup to compliment her bright and vivid outfit, including bold winged eyeliner and a deep red lip. She also wore statement diamond earrings, which provided a bit of glitz to the ensemble.