A lookback at Indian celebrities’ iconic Met Gala fashion moments

Over the years, Indian-origin celebrities have continued to serve their top-notch expressive ensembles. Here’s a look at the unforgettable fashion moments served by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and other Indian celebs at the Met Gala.
The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and excitement is mounting. This year’s Met Gala theme will be ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ which the Met’s curator, Andrew Bolton, explained will not be a basic retrospective, but rather pay tribute to his life’s work in a unique way.The Met Gala is an annual charitable fashion event hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, New York. Since 2017, several Indian names, including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and more have made their Met Gala debuts. While we eagerly await the arrival of celebs at this year’s glam event, we take a look back at some of the most spectacular red carpet moments by Indian celebrities throughout the years.
Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022
Natasha Poonawalla made a bold statement at the 2022 Met Gala with her stunning outfit, showcasing her appreciation for Indian fashion and culture. Her vision of ‘gilded glamour’ through an Indian lens was expertly crafted by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who created a masterpiece of a tulle sari that was both antique and contemporary.
Poonawalla’s exquisite outfit was a perfect fusion of Indian craftsmanship and modern glamour, featuring a gold handcrafted print tulle sari with an embroidered trail that was adorned with intricate beading, crystals, and sequins. Her ensemble was elevated with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier and ornate jewellery from Sabyasachi, creating a dazzling look that was both regal and sophisticated.
Natasha Poonawalla’s bold fashion choices have always impressed, and her Met Gala 2022 outfit was no exception. With her stunning attire, she has once again demonstrated her ability to seamlessly combine Indian culture and contemporary fashion in a way that is both unique and captivating.
Sudha Reddy at Met Gala 2021
Sudha Reddy made her highly anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2021, the coveted fashion event of the year. As the only Indian attendee, she wowed the crowd with her stunning haute couture gown designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The philanthropist and wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy made a statement with her elegant and glamorous look, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the world.
Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019
Deepika Padukone has a flair for standing out, as seen by her Met Gala 2019 ensemble. In keeping with the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the actor walked in a strapless pink Zac Posen gown that reminded us of a life-size Barbie.
The Zac Posen gown had a fitted bodice that emphasised her decolletage and a multi-tiered sculpted skirt with subtle embellishments. Padukone decked her all-pink ensemble with a voluminous high ponytail (amped up with a bejewelled pink hair band), dramatic burgundy lips, and extremely stunning purple eye makeup to fit the “more is more” aesthetic.
Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2019
Priyanka Chopra goes all-out for the Met Gala 2019 in a bespoke Dior ensemble. Bearing in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp,'” she chose a garment that had a sheer bodice with silver criss-cross design and a skirt and trailing cape with feathers in grey, pink, red, and yellow. The actor went all-out with her makeup look to match her outfit. Consider voluminous curly hair, white eyeliner, deep red eye makeup, and burgundy lips.
Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2019
Isha Ambani made a statement in Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala 2019. She looked stunning in a lavender gown with intricate embroidery, beading, and feather details. The gown featured a long train that trailed behind her as she walked.
She finished off her look with lavender gloves, striking diamond earrings, and a sleek updo hairstyle. Her makeup was simple, with a smokey eye and a nude lip. With its vivid hue, intricate detailing, and dramatic train, Isha’s gown was a perfect fit for the 2019 Met Gala theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The overall effect was elegant and playful, providing for a memorable red carpet appearance.
Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2018
Deepika Padukone wore a gorgeous Prabal Gurung gown to the Met Gala 2018. The gown was a stunning shade of crimson red with a long train that trailed behind her. The gown was made of silk satin and had a structured bodice with a plunging neckline that highlighted Deepika’s figure.
The intricate workmanship on Deepika’s train was inspired by the technique of traditional Indian embroidery. Hand-pleated, fanned-out layers of fabric adorned the train, creating a beautiful, sculptural effect. She chose dramatic makeup to compliment her bright and vivid outfit, including bold winged eyeliner and a deep red lip. She also wore statement diamond earrings, which provided a bit of glitz to the ensemble.
Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2018 outfit creatively blended Indian and Catholic themes, perfectly fitting the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. Her striking and daring ensemble earned high praise and was one of the most memorable looks of the night.
Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2018 outfit was a show-stopping, custom-made creation by Ralph Lauren. The outfit was a combination of a deep burgundy velvet gown and a gold beaded hood, which covered her hair and cascaded down her back.
The gown had a fitted bodice, a flowing train, and a high leg slit, revealing her gold metallic boots. The hood, with its intricate beading and delicate embroidery, added a regal touch to the ensemble. To complete the look, Priyanka wore bold makeup with a deep burgundy lip and a bold cat-eye, and her jewellery consisted of gold bangles and earrings.
Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren outfit for the Met Gala 2018 combined regal and religious elements to fit the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. The outfit received high praise for its intricate detailing, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.
Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2018
If anyone can pull off a bold and statement making look in beauty or fashion, it’s Poonawalla. For the 2018 Met Gala, the philanthropist and businesswoman complemented her Dolce & Gabbana illustrative gown with freshly blow-dried hair pulled in place for a voluminous appearance and emphasised cheekbones with a classic red lip. Poonawalla’s vivid and adventurous flair shines through in this ensemble.
Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2017
Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2017 outfit was a striking and bold creation by designer Tommy Hilfiger. The gown was a white satin slip dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a long train.
The gown was adorned with intricate and colourful floral embroidery, which added a touch of whimsy and elegance to the overall look. The embroidery featured a mix of bright red, green, and yellow flowers, as well as delicate beading and sequins. To complete the look, she wore her hair in a sleek and straight style, and kept her makeup minimal with a nude lip and subtle eye makeup. Her jewellery consisted of statement diamond earrings and rings that added a touch of glamour to the overall look.
Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2017
Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2017 outfit was a bold and dramatic creation by designer Ralph Lauren. The gown was a long, fitted trench coat-inspired dress with a sweeping train, made of a khaki green satin fabric.
The most notable aspect of the outfit was the elaborate hood, which extended out from the neckline of the dress, giving it a regal and futuristic feel. The hood was adorned with a delicate, silver beaded design, adding an extra touch of glamour to the overall look. To complete the look, Priyanka wore her hair in a sleek and sophisticated updo, and kept her makeup minimal with a nude lip and soft, smokey eye makeup. Her jewellery consisted of statement diamond earrings and a ring, which added a touch of sparkle to the overall look.
The theme for the 2017 Met Gala was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between,” and Priyanka’s outfit was a perfect representation of the designer’s avant-garde and unconventional aesthetic. The overall effect was both edgy and elegant, making her one of the most talked-about looks of the night.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Typically, celebrities do not pay for their Met Gala outfits. Many designers and fashion houses often sponsor celebrity guests and provide them with custom-made outfits for the event. This is a great opportunity for designers to showcase their creations and gain exposure among a global audience. In return, celebrities are expected to wear the outfit and give credit to the designer on the red carpet.
Answer: Several Indian celebrities have been invited to the Met Gala over the years. Here are some of them: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Natasha Poonawalla, etc.
Answer: While the Met Gala outfits are often sponsored by designers and fashion houses, celebrities themselves usually have a significant say in the selection of their outfits. In most cases, celebrities work closely with their stylists to choose an outfit that reflects their personal style and fits with the theme of the event. Stylists often collaborate with designers and fashion houses to identify the most appropriate outfit options for their clients, taking into account their body type, skin tone, and personal preferences.