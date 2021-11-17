A quick peek at the hottest trend of the season — crossover halter tops!

Halter necklines are always treated as a risqué form of fashion. And this season we are taking it a notch higher with halter crossover tops. Intrigued by what the season’s hottest trend entails?

The Hadid sisters can single-handedly be credited for elevating this 90s style. Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid revealed some beautiful pictures on her Instagram with a 33-week baby bump. The supermodel in her pregnancy shoot was wearing an olive green, sheer tulle dress with a crossover detail. Next it was her younger sister Bella Hadid’s look at the Cannes Red Carpet this year. She wore a vintage black and white Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a crossover detail on top and a white minimalistic gown at the bottom.

What exactly is a crossover halter top?

The crossover style rates a notch higher than a simple halter neckline and definitely creates more intrigue than a low-cut top. The prerequisites for a crossover halter top are basically a long length of fabric crossed over your chest. The excess fabric can be tied behind to create a halter style or even in the front. It’s an extreme and sexier version of a halter, in our humble opinion. The style has seen some amazing iterations recently. From jumpsuits to dresses, co-ords to even dressed up gowns, the crossover halter top is sexy and here to slay. Specially since we’ve spotted some of our favourite fashion influencers nailing the style.

