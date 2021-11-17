A quick peek at the hottest trend of the season — crossover halter tops!

Halter necklines are always treated as a risqué form of fashion. And this season we are taking it a notch higher with halter crossover tops. Intrigued by what the season’s hottest trend entails?
The Hadid sisters can single-handedly be credited for elevating this 90s style. Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid revealed some beautiful pictures on her Instagram with a 33-week baby bump. The supermodel in her pregnancy shoot was wearing an olive green, sheer tulle dress with a crossover detail. Next it was her younger sister Bella Hadid’s look at the Cannes Red Carpet this year. She wore a vintage black and white Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a crossover detail on top and a white minimalistic gown at the bottom.
What exactly is a crossover halter top?
The crossover style rates a notch higher than a simple halter neckline and definitely creates more intrigue than a low-cut top. The prerequisites for a crossover halter top are basically a long length of fabric crossed over your chest. The excess fabric can be tied behind to create a halter style or even in the front. It’s an extreme and sexier version of a halter, in our humble opinion. The style has seen some amazing iterations recently. From jumpsuits to dresses, co-ords to even dressed up gowns, the crossover halter top is sexy and here to slay. Specially since we’ve spotted some of our favourite fashion influencers nailing the style.
Crossover halter tops that we are crushing on right now:
Started by Shweta Agarwal and Karan Ahuja, Aroka is a conscious clothing label that seeks beauty in imperfection. The Hope Halter Neck Top (Rs 5,500) and pant co-set has gained quiet a popular following amongst the swish set and has been spotted on artist/lawyer Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi and fashion influencer, Aashna Shroff. With good reason of course, the crossover top is handmade with vegan mashru fabric and the pink colour represents hope. The beautiful and almost natural drape along with the back tie-up detail creates a rather alluring image.
If you wish to steal Amyra Dastur’s sultry style then this handcrafted crossover top is available at Nirmooha (Rs 29,800). A beautiful mélange of crepe and organza fabric in olive green, it’s dressy and muted. It can be paired with the matching skirt or even an Indian lehenga.
The beauty of the crossover halter style is that it can as easily be incorporated as an individual piece as it can be as a jumpsuit or dress. The Willa dress from Deme by Gabriella (Rs 23,000) manages the same. Adding to that is the hot pink sequin fabric and draped dress silhouette to give you a look that’s easy to wear and stylish.
A halter neckline and open back in a romper format is our top pick for a New Years’ getaway to the beach, yes even Goa. The Summer Somewhere Sámara romper (Rs 5,590) features a feminine floral print with a fun silhouette.
If your New Years plans are city bound, then turn to the House of Fett Orlean Shimmer Top (Rs 2,499) wih a twisted detail. This champagne gold look can also be paired with their pleated pants for a more glamorous party. The shimmer viscose fabric is easy, breezy and ensure you can dance the night away.
The striking electric blue colour and Amrita Puri’s simple styling made us fall in love with this look. Zwaan’s royal blue draped jumpsuit (Rs 23,000) is fitted at the waist and has a pleated wide legged bottom with a gold-buckled belt. The feminine style combined with the power silhouette makes it a perfect look for a formal ocassion.