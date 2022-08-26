A taste of luxe travel with the Aman Essentials leather goods collection

The Aman Essentials leather goods collection embodies the essence of the eponymous luxe resort chain in both design and essence.

Over three decades ago, Aman opened its first resort in Phuket forgoing swanky, outrageous structures in lieu of an earthy aesthetic that was one with nature. This understated style is now the signature of the brand, one that they are extending to luxury lifestyle products such as leather goods, skincare, ready-to-wear and more. In a bid to make its coveted lifestyle more approachable to both its discerning clients and others, Aman Essentials is a collection of bespoke products inspired by the resort chain.

After launching the Aman Essentials ready-to-wear line in 2021, the next stop in Aman’s luxury retail journey is a collection of leather goods. Available at 34 Aman Essentials boutiques across the world, the collection includes card cases, wallets, passport cases, handbags, and other small leather goods. The style and silhouettes are all designed in line with Aman Resorts’ elevated, minimalistic style. Each of the 19 styles is reinvented from a classic design, reflecting Aman Essentials’ dedication to timeless design over trends. An ethos that can be seen well across the resort chain as well. You’ll be able to see/notice the subtle aspects of the resorts in the products. For instance, the geometric Aman logo has been combined with the traditional Japanese folding technique, origami, to create practical pocket detailing.

If you check in to any Aman property across the globe, you’ll be met with earthy hues as far as the eye can see. It’s this natural palette that transcends onto the collection of leather goods as well – White Sand, Aman Grey, Mink, Grass Green, Aqua, Sunrise, and Earth is how the brand describes it. Handcrafted in France and Italy by family-run businesses that have years of experience in the trade, the Aman Essentials leather collection is crafted in buttery soft lamb, goat, and calfskin. An upside-down Aman logo is embossed on tote bags and intricately hand-transcribed on leather charms, in line with the brand’s subtle approach of course.

The collection isn’t simply something to be sold in hotel gift shops but an extension of the brand’s ethos. It’s a studied and astute move towards retail, one that will soon see sustainable lines, skincare (apart from the existing perfume line), and even furniture. So whether you wish to take back a memento from your stay at Aman or immerse yourself in the brand’s minimalistic aesthetic, there’s a bag with your name on it.

All Images: Courtesy Aman Essentials.