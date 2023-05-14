Abhinav Mishra on the sleepless nights put into creating his new collection, ‘Tara Sitara’

The blossoming of a romance under a starlit sky is popularised by poetry and motion pictures. The deep gazes, stolen kisses and words of affection conducted under the summer sky form the core of Abhinav Mishra’s new couture collection, ‘Tara Sitara’. Mishra’s signature mirror work then is a reflection of the night sky with a glittering array of stars. Tag along with Abhinav Mishra as he takes us through the twilight zone and talks about the sleepless night and daydreams that led to creating the ‘Tara Sitara’ collection.

The collection follows closely after Mishra’s recent Spring/Summer collection, ‘Dilbar’ which was an expose of colour, hypnotic patterns and flirty threadwork. Meanwhile, the ‘Tara Sitara’ collection is Mishra’s ode to love, from star-crossed lovers to the constellations, all culminate to create a romantic rendezvous of design. From floor-sweeping shararas, panelled lehengas, intricately embroidered blouses and flirty tulle dupattas, it’s the kind of design magic you see and dream of in movies. The palette then is evocative of a midsummer night in cool pastels and neutrals. Abhinav Mishra takes us on a late-night stroll through his collection and the path that led him here.

Abhinav Mishra on his new summer couture collection Tara Sitara:

What sets Tara Sitara apart from your previous couture collections?

This collection is different in terms of design sensibility and patterns. It is an immersive experience featuring our signature mirror work, hypnotic patterns and intricate thread work which sets it apart from my previous collections. Across golds and ivories, the entire line has a beautiful sombre yet richly elegant vibe.

Releasing two collections back-to-back is an unconventional choice. What was the thought behind this two-part collection for Spring/Summer 23?

‘Dilbar’ is inspired by Marrakech, which is a sensory overload for someone with an inclination towards design. It was a definitive memory, one that revolved around stark stucco walls, intricate mosaics and the signature chevron pattern that I couldn’t get out of my mind. All these elements juxtaposed with the vibrance of colour were something I retained and reimagined with this collection. ‘Tara Sitara’ is a homage to its namesake in the night sky and the secrets of passion they guard. It is inspired by the Sufi reading of love and its ability to bring tranquillity to the world. The collection celebrates love’s transformative power and its ability to build worlds of its own. The idea of two different collections forming the basis of a comprehensive summer couture collection has been one that we’ve been doing for a few years. There is a lot of inspiration and a back-story that goes with everything I design, so it becomes natural to split it across different collections that showcase my ideas more aptly.

The collection strongly alludes to the language of love, how do you translate this abstract thought process into design?

The process is exciting with sleepless nights amid second thoughts and discarded sketches. It is almost a meditative process which requires me to step away from everything around me and immerse myself in the vision I have created in my mind.

What are the key embroideries and colours from the Tara Sitara collection?

The colour palette for this collection evokes the calm of a summer night in cool pastels and moonlight neutrals. While Dilbar focussed on a splash of riotous colours with exciting patterns as well as fun twists to the blouses which haven’t been seen before! In this collection, we’ve used gota and larger-sized mirrors. You can see multiple hand techniques and embroideries like French knots, but the gota-work is definitely the highlight of this collection. The blouses have been handled very intricately with some fun twists here and there, the colours are also very striking this time.

Mirror work, previously a seldom-used technique, has recently gained much popularity. What, according to you, differentiates an Abhinav Mishra design?

My label celebrates the complex relationship that fashion and the country’s rich crafts share, creating clothes for the young globally inclined Indian woman, in tune with the international sensibilities of fashion and style. Mirror-work has been our mainstay from day 1 and something I have loved since childhood, it will continue to be our signature that I will strive to present in unique ways. Our resort collection, for example, will showcase our mirror work in a different way on newer silhouettes. Late last year, an introductory glimpse of this collection was launched with Lifestyle Asia India featuring Ananya Panday.

What’s next for you?

We have our new flagship store and atelier in Chattarpur, Delhi launching this month. It’s an exciting space wherein I’ve had the utmost pleasure of setting it up myself, with the same sort of passion that goes into building one’s own home. We have several more surprises lined up this year, so would love to keep the excitement going and welcome everyone to our whimsical and magical world.

All Images: Courtesy Abhinav Mishra.