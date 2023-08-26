Abraham & Thakore on changing textile narratives over the past 30 years

Even 30 years later one can easily spot an Abraham & Thakore piece from afar, courtesy of the distinct designs that represent A&T’s fondness for Indian crafts and contemporary fashion.

Executing a perfect blend of simplicity and craft in fashion has always been a tough nut to crack, but luckily we have Abraham & Thakore effortlessly pulling it off with utmost grace. What began as a humble black and white beginning in London, three decades back, is now a label well-versed in the play of saris, handloom textiles, ikat, and other minimal pieces. David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore tend to weave the tales of yesterday into the silhouettes of tomorrow in order to reiterate the culture of India. When the brand’s iconic ‘ikat-houndstooth’ sari found its way to Victoria and Albert Museum’s permanent archives, I knew at that moment that Abraham & Thakore is a label that goes way beyond just trends and fads. Their constant urge to reinvent yet keep their core values intact is what sets them apart and attracts the masses even today. Intrigued by Rakesh (Thakore) and David (Abraham)’s creative synergies, we decided to have an exclusive conversation with the two about the brand’s journey, the mood board and more.

Abraham and Thakore on highlighting the opulence of Indian textiles

What was the ideology behind starting the brand, Abraham & Thakore?

Every new Abraham & Thakore collection is in some ways a continuation of the collections that preceded it. Designs evolve and lead us to new ideas but the changes are always organic. This creates a continuous thread in the design narrative allowing us to develop a consistent design language over the years.

You’ve completed three decades in the industry. How, according to you, has the Indian fashion industry and style evolved over the years?

Technology has changed the way we look at fashion and style. Today our phones are our fashion magazines, and ideas travel around the world instantly which has led to far greater awareness of fashion and image. Fashion is no longer restricted to a chosen few, we can all participate.

Abraham & Thakore is one label that often tends to highlight the opulence of Indian textiles. What, according to you, is the importance of taking Indian crafts to the global audience?

India is the greatest repository of living textile crafts and traditions in the world today. Due to an extensive handloom and craft sector, we are still able to manufacture handmade products that are unique. This puts us in a unique position to take these crafts to a global audience.

What is your take on gender-neutral fashion, and how far do you think Indian fashion has reached in that aspect?

This change is beginning to happen in big cities. Young consumers are more likely to be open to gender-neutral fashion as society is now re-examining traditional attitudes to gender and role-playing. Women have been early adopters of men’s wear, we see women executives in traditional shirts and suits. Men, however, are slow to adapt to alternative ways of dress.

Minimal aesthetic and subtle hues are innate to the brand’s ethos, so tell us about the shaping of this identity.

Our brand identity is a natural progression of our design philosophy. We believe that you do not need to shout to be heard. We also believe that design lies in the details. Materiality is important and the relationship between form and function shapes design.

Any three cities in India that you would go to for their rich culture and tradition in terms of fashion inspiration?

Delhi is always exciting. It’s a mash-up of the old and new, the traditional and the modern, the conservative and the experimental. Ahmedabad is always inspiring for its mix of traditions. The beautiful Rabari textiles and costumes, and the traditional block prints can be found in stores in the old city. The Calico Textile Museum is a plus. Kochi. One still sees minimal white and off-white saris and mundus woven with narrow borders, classic examples of minimalism that are set against the lush green foliage.

From saris to kurtas, your label is known for modernising Indian staples while keeping its cultural value intact. How do you do that?

India has a rich tradition of clothing both stitched and unstitched. We strongly believe that fashion has to be viewed from a global perspective and no longer be viewed through the Western lens, as it has been historically. This is why Indian clothing is a continual source of inspiration to us in every collection.

Lastly, tell us about your new store in the capital.

The Dhan Mill is an exciting mix of retail, art and cuisine. We believe it is the right place for an A&T store. The design of this new store is a fresh articulation of the brand codes and plays on graphic lines and detail.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Abraham and Thakore