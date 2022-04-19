Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla joins forces with Reliance Brands Limited

Things are changing at the helms of one of India’s oldest couture houses, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as Reliance Brands signs a partnership agreement with the duo.

In the last two years, we have firmly established the change in guard at luxury fashion houses. Collaborating with fashion conglomerates is a strategic decision that’s touted to herald a new reign and movement in the space. One of the last yet most definitely predominant to jump on the bandwagon is Bollywood’s favorite designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Reliance Brands partnership

Reliance Brands has signed a definitive agreement to invest (either by itself and/or through its affiliates) in AJSK for a 51% majority stake. A sure-shot way to further grow and establish their international business. From Beyonce to Lady Gaga, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla doesn’t need really an introduction to the world of international fashion yet the new partnership is sure to make headways in the space.

With over 35 years under its belt, AJSK has enticed brides and Bollywood celebrities to its gilded ateliers in Mumbai. Known for its cutting-edge techniques yet rooted in traditional aesthetic, the brand’s signature gota pati is one that’s hard to miss in any elite gathering. More recently, we spotted Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor wearing a multi-coloured ensemble for his nuptials to Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. A regular client, she along with celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan are regularly spotted in their garments. The new partnership definitely opens up new avenues for the brand, one that we are excited to explore.

Apart from their core couture label, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla luxury house also features three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep (a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label), GULABO by Abu Sandeep (luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women) and MARD by Abu Sandeep(a formal and occasion wear men’s label). This new vision is sure to create a stronger platform for the brand to grow into.

Images: Courtesy Reliance Brands.