Accessorise like a star with this celebrity-approved guide from the Diwali weekend

A head-to-toe roadmap on how to dress for your next big ethnic occasion with our festive accessories guide.

We are just reeling in from all the fabulous festive fashion that our favourite celebrities have given us over the long Diwali weekend. It’s been a busy few days of celebrity-packed parties, at-home celebrations and card parties. The best way to decompress from all this festive action is to soak in the moments that left an impact, more particularly a sartorial one. Here’s a head-to-toe guide to festive accessories like your chandbalis, choker neckpieces, potli bags and juttis that perfectly accentuated celebrity looks this season.

Accessories are a potent tool in the hands of fashion stylists. They know that an eye-catching pair of earrings or statement-making shoes can become the talk of the town. Accessories are essentially the flavouring or the garnish that differentiates one designer look from the other. Take the case of a fashion show or even a private party hosted by a designer where one would find all the celebrities and influencers dressed in garments from the said designer. On such occasions, it’s the styling as well as the accessories that are bound to draw attention to a look. If you’re looking to amp up your ethnic look for an upcoming wedding or family get-together, here’s a closer look at the festive accessories that left a mark (and where you can buy them).

Dress like a Bollywood star with our festive accessories guide:

Sonam Kapoor in Needledust juttis

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a trendsetter like no other. So when she shows us a pair of edgy gold sequin and beaded juttis, we take notice and bookmark the link. For her Diwali party, Sonam wore Needledust’s Illuminare juttis decorated with beautiful mirror work and strings of ivory pearls.

Shop Here

Rakul Preet Singh in Amama Jewels earrings

Rakul Preet Singh has been serving some serious looks this festive season. And this sizzling number is no different. The pièce de résistance though are the ‘Charbagh Chandbalis’ from Amama Jewels’ latest collection, Gul. With semi-precious stones and fresh-water pearls, it’s the perfect dangling accessory for any look.

Shop Here

Malaika Arora in Misho necklace

Nothing makes a statement like Malaika Arora when she’s dressed to impress. With that agenda in mind, she stepped out for the Kapoor sister’s big Diwali bash in an eclectic Anamika Khanna outfit paired with the Misho Kod Kaddu XL necklace. Inspired by the tribal anklet worn by the women of Arak, the 22k gold finish necklace is a perfect example of a modern heirloom.

Shop Here

Diana Penty in Doux Amour bag

Moss green truly is the colour of the season and Diana Penty gives us a lesson in embracing it fully with this Sonakshi Raaj look. The Doux Amour bag with beaded petals hand-embroidered and cut to resemble a peony is the perfect festive accessory.

Shop Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Fizzy Goblet juttis

If you can tear your eyes away from the cuteness the young Nawabs display in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram post. Then you will discover the Pixie Dust Juttis by Fizzy Goblet that she paired with her silk kurta look for her at-home celebrations.

Shop Here

Rashmika Mandana in Joolry by Karishma Mehra earrings

The brilliance of a well-accessorised look lies in knowing how to draw the line between making a statement and creating a minimalistic look. These diamond stud and chunky bracelet combination from Joolry by Karishma Mehra is a great look for Rashmika Mandana.

Shop Here

Mira Rajput Kapoor in Pink Potli bag

If you’re looking for a lesson in effortless elegance, don’t look any further than Mira Rajput Kapoor. Even when she does high shine there is a sense of casual ease to it, and this hand-embroidered metallic cut-dana piece from Pink Potli captures that.

Shop Here

Sanjana Sanghi in Mine Of Design earrings

We love a good mix when it comes to fashion – velvet with print and Indian ethnic clothing with an art deco earring. Working this look by Punit Balana is Sanjana Sanghi in Mine Of Design earrings.

Shop Here

All Images: Courtesy Brands.