The coolest Adidas sneakers for men to cop for their collection

Sought after for making some of the finest sneakers ever, while also contributing towards a better and conscious future, Adidas is unarguably one of the most popular sneaker brands of all times. With their constant collaborations with famous sports and pop culture icons, eclectic designs and innovative technologies, the brand has been creating a revolution with every release. No wonder, Adidas sneakers take up a huge space in the coveted collections of every sneakerhead.
Adding to many hot selling pieces, the brand has also marked the sneaker scene with some of the most iconic styles till date — Yeezy, Superstar, Stan Smith, Samba, Ultraboost and Gazelle. These sneakers have always been a rage and will continue to be so. For instance, the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Shoes (Buy it for Rs 9,999 on Myntra) will always be a hero pair that never goes out of style. Similarly, the NMD-R1 Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 12,999 on Myntra) have been the silent scene-stealers for years now and are constantly reinvented with a new look.
Considering how Adidas sneakers for men and women have altered the face of sneaker fashion in a huge way, it would be fitting to say that the love relationship between the three stripes and the sneaker community cannot be matched up to. In fact, the whole experience on their website and their stores is lauded, owing to the extensive range of clothing and shoe categories that leave people spoilt for choices.
So, whether you’re a sneaker novice planning to invest in some classic kicks or someone who’s looking for yet another addition to their closet, these Adidas sneakers for men should definitely be on your wishlist.
Check out some of the best Adidas sneakers for men that are a must-have
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Superkicks)
Jump To / Table of Contents
No sneaker collection is truly complete without a pair of the classic Adidas Superstar shoes. With the signature shell toe detailing and the stripes design in a brilliant navy hue, these Adidas sneakers for men are simply a must-have in your shoe closet. However, they are also available in multiple other colourways, offering you with more options.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
There’s probably no Adidas sneaker hotter than a Yeezy Boost 350 and this red and black number has been in demand the most, ever since it was released. This design features a black Primeknit upper with a red stripe on the sides detailed with the SPLY-350 branding. It has the signature Boost midsole with cushioning wrapped in a ribbed black TPU cage to lend an edge to the entire design. Although they are on the pricier side, owning a Yeezy sneaker is flaunt-worthy indeed.
Image: Courtesy StockX
Amp up your collection of gym and running shoes with the Ultraboost 22 — one of the best Adidas sports shoes for men. Providing comfort like no other, the shoe features a Primeknit upper which includes foam around the heel to prevent blisters. It has the Boost midsole with Linear Energy Push System for more responsiveness and a Continental Rubber outsole to maintain grip in both dry and wet conditions. The design’s upper is partly made with reimagined plastic waste.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
The shoe categories of this brand are very diverse and the Yeezy Foam Runners are one of the most unconventional Adidas sneakers for men on the block. Fashioned in an eccentric and futuristic design in a lightweight construction, the shoe features a unique blend of EVA foam and harvested algae. These slip-on style, almond-toe casual sneakers also stand out for their distinctive oval-shaped perforations throughout for ventilated comfort.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
An amazing pick from the Adidas and Damian Lillard (Dame) collaboration, the Basketball Dame 8 shoes celebrate the revered player in a stunning cyan hue and a brilliant design. With a supportive, cushioned feel and rubber outsole, the pair features the Bounce Pro midsole designed for maintaining speed and precision. A part of the shoes’ upper is made using recycled materials generated from both production waste and post-consumer household waste.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
Made with Parley Ocean Plastic that can be traced back to its origins, the Forum Low Shoes are what you need if retro basketball swag sounds like your aesthetic. A white sneaker with crew red detailing in the form of sole, serrated stripes base, inner lining and hook and loop strap, this pair is sure to take your style game a notch above. It has a rubber outsole with the classic embossed Adidas Originals logo.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
Stan Smith shoes are yet another cult classic by the brand and we’re absolutely swooning over how the iconic silhouette has been reimagined with recycled materials in this design. These were released in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans as a step towards a better future as they are made with upcycled plastic waste. It’s a classic white design with green highlights featuring a cushioned midsole, textile lining and a polyurethane-coated recycled synthetic upper.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
These running-inspired everyday Adidas sneakers for men are a modern spin on the original 80’s-inspired shoes, detailed with painted plug edges for a fresh look. These NMD_R1 shoes feature a stretchy knit upper that quite literally hug your feet for that perfect comfort on the go. The pair also has Boost cushioning and a gripping rubber outsole to ensure that even your longest commute is comfy and slick city sidewalks are not a problem. Additionally, the shoes’ upper is also made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic along with recycled polyester.
Image: Courtesy Adidas