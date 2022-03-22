LSA Approved: adidas Ultraboost 22 – Maximum boost, comfier strides

We ran a 10K wearing the all-new adidas Ultraboost 22, designed by an all-women team, promising an improved torsion system and enhanced comfort in every stride.

The Ultraboost is the running shoe.

After more than half a decade of R&D and perfecting this running silhouette, the House of the Three Stripes seemed to have finally cooked up a winning recipe. The Ultraboost has had my attention for a couple of years now, and each year, I see adidas asking themselves the same question – “What does the Ultraboost stand for this year?” Sure, it’s a trainer, but is it defined by its tech? Its design? comfort? or sustainability? Well, in 2022, it’s all of them, plus more. After last year’s design overhaul, the UB 22 aims to retain that yet added another layer of Boost excellence. However, this year, they’re focusing on the strides made by female runners a bit more. We’ve been training in the adidas Ultraboost 22, here’s what we think.

adidas Ultraboost 2022: Review

First things first, the UB 22 was designed and created by an all-women team. After deeply analyzing women-specific insights from an online anatomy database of 1.2 million foot scans, conducted by footwear and technology researchers Jura, Žabkar&Džerosk, the Ultraboost 22 is designed to create a 360-degree fit enhancement for the female foot. Also, compared to the UB 21, it actually provides women runners 4% more forefront energy return.

Tech, comfort, sustainability, and design, here’s how the Ultraboost 22 is a pioneer – Using what they call Linear Energy Push (LEP), adidas claims is a torsion system that utilizes both, the boost midsole as well as the newly designed outsole, delivering a much more responsive ride and solid footing. The torsion system certainly contributes to grip and footing, the A Continental™ Better Rubber plays a key role here too.

Comfort is a big theme for the Ultraboost 22, thanks to PRIMEKNIT+ which comes stitched out of yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. This is also a nod to their commitment to help end plastic waste. While this guaranteed great breathability, it had a real glove-to-hand-like grip, in typical UB fashion. This also delivered better fitting, most prominently around the ankle. Another factor that led to this was the 360-degree fitting improvement, which the good ladies at adidas developed and perfected for this 2022 silhouette. At its heart, or well, heel, hundreds of Boost capsules fused together to provide not only a powerful bounce but a comfy one too. As I ran my first 10K, I instantly realized its softness and insole cushioning. I also noticed that the heel gets much better grounding, compared to the previous generation.

In terms of design, the adidas Ultraboost 22 has certainly taken a subtler route. However, at the same time, they’ve also proven they’re no slouch when it comes to exploring a highly vivid colour palette. For men, you have six options to choose from but pick the Flash Orange or Core Black if you’re feeling adventurous. Take note: The men’s Ultraboost 22 US 9 weighs in at approximately 333-g, 7-g lighter than the Ultraboost 21.

The adidas Ultraboost 22 is priced at Rs 17,999*, cop a pair at adidas’ online store.

All images: Courtesy adidas