adidas’ X SPEEDPORTAL boots are dipped in Rick and Morty’s portal fluid

Adult Swim and adidas team up over the new X SPEEDPORTAL football boot, inspired by inter-dimensional portals from ‘Rick and Morty’ and focusing on speed and movement.

We can all agree that Earth dimension C-137 isn’t the most interesting place in the galaxy to live in. However, thanks to the ‘smartest man in the universe’, Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith, we certainly have a few moments of multi-dimensional. More so, reminding us that the possibilities out there in the cosmos are limitless. Truly limitless. I mean, who would’ve ever imagined Morty in the middle of an inter-dimensional football match playing alongside Egypt, Liverpool’s finishing specialist, Mo Salah and Dutch super-striker, Vivianne Miedema. Also, while wearing a pair of adidas boots. Yes, this happened. See for yourself in the video below.

adidas X SPEEDPORTAL football boots: Rick and Morty, Adult Swim

In the video, promising, ‘multi-dimensional’ speed, Rick Sanchez in his secret sub-surface lab creates the X SPEEDPORTAL boot, with the help of Mo and Vivianne. The new boot is designed for the fastest players in the game promising comfort and dynamics, unlocking speed in all dimensions. You must remember 2020’s X Ghosted boot, designed for unreal acceleration. Today’s X SPEEDPORTAL is designed for not only on-pitch bolting but also grip, promising acceleration is any direction.

With so much speed, it’s absolutely critical for one to have strong footing and support. This is now possible, thanks to the newly developed high-speed stability system and support cage which provides support, fit, and lockdown. This allows players to have better foot locking in so they can play with absolute freedom when moving fast and changing direction.

On the outside, the X SPEEDPORTAL is laceless and lightweight, offering more surface area for direct ball contact. The boot boasts a coated textile upper which features a supportive flat-knit collar and rigid TPU external heel lock, allowing you to be strapped in for every cut and sprint. Also, in a stride of sustainability and to end plastic waste, the X SPEEDPORTAL is also the first X series boot to house absolutely zero virgin polyester. More so, 50% of the boot’s upper is made with recycled materials.

“If one thing’s for certain in modern football, it’s that the game is getting faster and faster. Faster attacks, faster reactions, and faster athletes. But ‘speed’ itself is also changing with the times. Top-speed linear sprints used to dominate the game. With X SPEEDPORTAL we listened to what some of the fastest players on the planet wanted from their boots. It was clear that the mental element of speed was just as important as the physical, which is why it was so important to create a boot that not only supports explosive movement but also allows players to enter a flow state where movement is fast and autonomous.” said Franziska Aurnhammer, Senior Product Manager at adidas.

The new adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots arrive in a Portal Fluid Green colour-way, and prices range between Rs. 3999 to 24999 via adidas.co.in, and selected adidas stores and retailers.

All images: Courtesy brand