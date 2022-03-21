This summer, we bring you dad sandals, to pair with your cool mom jeans

After the ironic ‘Dad sneaker’ fad became a fashion favourite and found a home in every wardrobe, its summer version, the chunky and comfy ‘dad-sandal,’ is making a comeback. For the third year in a row, the love-them or hate-them dad sandal has returned to bring you a summer of dad-inspired fashion with a ’90s nostalgia.
Pair your cool mom jeans look with these 10 dad sandals
View this post on Instagram
The oddly adored shoe gained popularity due to its comfort. Naturally, the shoe is back for a third summer as one of fashion’s favourite summer shoes, and why shouldn’t it? The dad sandal is a versatile style designed for days spent on the run or out in nature. It can be paired with a chic summer dress or casually with socks and denim cutoffs. These sandals make it the ideal footwear for the country’s current weird stage between lockdown and reopening.
This sporty sandal has been spotted on the runways of Chloe and Hermès (they had a moment in 2016 when Karl Lagerfeld invented the double-C stamped chunky sandals for Chanel), and when a trend is both stylish and functional, we are always on board.
Hot girl summer doesn’t have to imply uncomfortable girl summer; we’re all for the comfy vibes that Dad sandals bring. So, bring in summer 2022 with these best dad sandals.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Birkenstocks should come as no surprise on this list. The iconic brand synonymous with the dad sandal provides you with the only dad sandal you’ll ever need. The Birkenstock Arizona is an all-time classic. It is constructed of very light and incredibly flexible EVA and is modelled after the cork sandal. It is high-quality, odour-neutral, waterproof, ultra-lightweight, washable, and hence exceedingly simple to maintain.
4 /10
Ideal for cobblestone streets! This stunning pair may be dressed up or down and match with anything. If you’re looking for something inexpensive and not too extravagant, they are a fantastic option.
5 /10
Sporty styling meets elegant pearls in sandal Pearljam. This blush grained leather is lined with specially selected soft leather for all-day comfort. Wrapped with natural jute and embellished with oversized pearls, this pair is a style made to stand out. Completed with golden hardware, this sandal has summer styling sorting.
6 /10
Monki is the brand for you if you value individuality and expression. The upper is tightly woven and made of recycled polyester, plastic bottles, and textile waste that has been processed into plastic chips and melted into new fibres. As a result, they are not only chic but also environmentally friendly and affordable.
7 /10
Chanel is the brand most responsible for the resurgence of the dad sandal. Chanel has emblazoned the dad sandal (which comes in an infinite number of designs, colours, and materials) with its distinctive emblem in arguably the most renowned modern reincarnation. Chanel’s printed calfskin, white, and black pair is the perfect statement shoe for your first night out on your summer vacation.
8 /10
Balenciaga’s Track Sandals have exceeded many people’s expectations by bringing us the chunkiest, sport-meets-fashion shoe moment. They come in a selection of summer hues that you will like.
10 /10
The Row has brought its adoring fans a classic yet modern, chunky shoe by combining the brand’s lasting commitment to classic and timeless pieces and the broad adoration of the dad sandal’s athletic and comfy appeal. The Italian-made footwear has a thick sole and neoprene straps with Velcro closures for an adjustable fit.
Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@chiaraferragni