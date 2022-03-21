This summer, we bring you dad sandals, to pair with your cool mom jeans

After the ironic ‘Dad sneaker’ fad became a fashion favourite and found a home in every wardrobe, its summer version, the chunky and comfy ‘dad-sandal,’ is making a comeback. For the third year in a row, the love-them or hate-them dad sandal has returned to bring you a summer of dad-inspired fashion with a ’90s nostalgia.

Pair your cool mom jeans look with these dad sandals

The oddly adored shoe gained popularity due to its comfort. Naturally, the shoe is back for a third summer as one of fashion’s favourite summer shoes, and why shouldn’t it? The dad sandal is a versatile style designed for days spent on the run or out in nature. It can be paired with a chic summer dress or casually with socks and denim cutoffs. These sandals make it the ideal footwear for the country’s current weird stage between lockdown and reopening.

This sporty sandal has been spotted on the runways of Chloe and Hermès (they had a moment in 2016 when Karl Lagerfeld invented the double-C stamped chunky sandals for Chanel), and when a trend is both stylish and functional, we are always on board.

Hot girl summer doesn’t have to imply uncomfortable girl summer; we’re all for the comfy vibes that Dad sandals bring. So, bring in summer 2022 with these best dad sandals.