Air Jordan Sneakers: The most popular kicks for every sneakerhead to invest in

The sneaker community wasn’t developed in a day. It took decades and universal love and obsession of brands and people for all-things sneakers. However, what also significantly contributed to creating the sneaker culture that is today are the Air Jordan sneakers from the greatest collaboration of all time — Nike X Michael Jordan.
The label Air Jordan dates back to the mid-80s when the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan was playing for Chicago Bulls and signed a five-year deal with Nike after refusing the likes of Adidas and Converse. The first pair to debut from the line was the Air Jordan 1, showcasing the Nike Swoosh, a basketball with wings and the Jumpman logos. It was 1984 when MJ first stepped out in those shoes, laying the foundation for a line that would be making the most coveted and iconic sneakers in the future. The shoes soon garnered a global following, with everybody craving a pair, so much so that the first drop of the sneakers in 1985 instantly sold out.
Today, the Air Jordan line that enjoys a cult-like status boasts of at least three dozen models in countless colourways and styles under different collaborations; some of which have been limited editions. While some of them are iterations of the most classic silhouettes to date, others are fashioned in a super fresh design to keep the line as varied as possible. For instance, while the shoes Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Buy it for Rs 15,995 on Nike), with washed denim detailing, give a spin on the original piece, the Nike Jordan System.23 (Buy it for Rs 9,695 on Nike) is an offbeat design to spur up your collection.
Air Jordans are the most sought-after sneakers that bring people from all walks of life together because of their shared love for them. And if you, too, have been meaning to invest in a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to crown your collection, our list of shortlisted designs is what you need to go through.
Check out the best Air Jordans that you can cop right now
(All Images Courtesy: Nike)
Jump To / Table of Contents
With an impeccable blend of class and comfort merged into a spirited colourway, the recently launched Air Jordan 14 Retro would spur up your sneaker collection in style. Made with full-grain leather and a rubber outsole with a large herringbone pattern for traction, this shoe is quite an eccentric take on the classic silhouette. While the rigid midfoot shank provides stability, the Phylon midsole with Zoom Air unit in the forefoot and heel ensures comfort.
Bringing back the shoe that Michael Jordan wore during the 1997-1998 season is the Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro. Complete with classic detailing such as the holographic eye, sculpted midsole and quilted overlay, these shoes are a great pick. The upper of these sneakers are crafted with genuine leather and textile materials, while the rubber outsole pods are designed strategically to enhance flexibility and traction. Like other Jordan shoes, these also feature a Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning.
Based on the classic 1990 game shoe, these Air Jordan sneakers for men bring the Jordan history and heritage to all the sneakerheads out there. Featuring the signature bump-out collar details, fighter plane-inspired design lines and lace toggle, these shoes are fashioned with genuine and synthetic leather and plastic materials that are durable and lightweight. They also have Visible Air under the heel along with Air cushioning on the forefoot. The white, black and dark concord colourway further makes this pair stand out.
And it’s time to step out in style and comfort with the Nike Jordan System.23, a pair that redefines cool in a quirky way. This stretch-woven bootie is like wearing a structured, heavy-duty sock that’s made on a thin rubber sole. It hugs your foot with padding and warmth for indoor slipper vibes. The pair features a lightweight shell design composed of durable foam with indentations on the outsole for better grip, ventilation holes for freshness and a thick foam tread. You can also wear just the outside shell (without the bootie) since it comes with an extra insole to let you do so with utmost comfort and grip.
If you love low tops, then these Nike Jordan sneakers that are an impressive mix of fine craft and high-tech features should be your go-to. The lightweight and comfortable upper of the shoe is designed with a durable suede and airy Ripstop with seamless interiors to prevent abrasions. Additionally, the rubber outsole delivers ample traction.
Taking an edgy spin on the classic Air Jordan 1 High sneakers is this pair that is made with washed denim for a super cool touch. While the bamboo-hoop dubrae and embroidered detailing take the style of these kicks notches higher, the classic encapsulated Air-Sole unit keeps the comfort in check with the lightweight cushioning. The rubber cupsole provides extra traction while the white, red, blue and metallic gold colourways lend the pair a modish appeal.
Designed to be both comfortable and stylish, the Nike Jordan Air 200E showcases a low-cut style with an amazing intermix of durable materials and technology. While the suede, woven and mesh materials make for a layered yet breathable upper, the angled Max Air unit ensures optimum cushioning in an eye-catching style. The outsole has a herringbone pattern for delivering traction while the tongue, heel panel and outsole have iconic branding.
8 /9
Air Jordan 7 Retro is a pair that’s inspired by the shoes that Michael Jordan originally wore during the 1992 season and summer of basketball. These Air Jordan sneakers boast a full-length Nike Air technology that provides lightweight cushioning. The upper is made in black nubuck with contrasting citrus accents, which include the embroidered Jumpman and popped stitching. The red-hued liner and the number ‘23’ on the heel add to the shoe’s design.
These Dear Series Jordan sneakers come in a vivid display of colours that depict stories from Michael Jordan’s life. It’s a shoe that aims at honouring people and the process behind his success in a modish way. The AJ1-inspired circular traction outsole has the message “45/2” moulded into the rubber that’s a telltale of Mike’s backyard battles with older brother Larry. The sockliner is imprinted with “Swing For The Fence” taken from a letter from Larry. Other details of the shoe include a low-cut collar, woven tongue label, a perforated toe and embroidered detailing all over.