Air Jordan Sneakers: The most popular kicks for every sneakerhead to invest in

The sneaker community wasn’t developed in a day. It took decades and universal love and obsession of brands and people for all-things sneakers. However, what also significantly contributed to creating the sneaker culture that is today are the Air Jordan sneakers from the greatest collaboration of all time — Nike X Michael Jordan.

The label Air Jordan dates back to the mid-80s when the legendary basketball player, Michael Jordan was playing for Chicago Bulls and signed a five-year deal with Nike after refusing the likes of Adidas and Converse. The first pair to debut from the line was the Air Jordan 1, showcasing the Nike Swoosh, a basketball with wings and the Jumpman logos. It was 1984 when MJ first stepped out in those shoes, laying the foundation for a line that would be making the most coveted and iconic sneakers in the future. The shoes soon garnered a global following, with everybody craving a pair, so much so that the first drop of the sneakers in 1985 instantly sold out.

Today, the Air Jordan line that enjoys a cult-like status boasts of at least three dozen models in countless colourways and styles under different collaborations; some of which have been limited editions. While some of them are iterations of the most classic silhouettes to date, others are fashioned in a super fresh design to keep the line as varied as possible. For instance, while the shoes Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Buy it for Rs 15,995 on Nike), with washed denim detailing, give a spin on the original piece, the Nike Jordan System.23 (Buy it for Rs 9,695 on Nike) is an offbeat design to spur up your collection.

Air Jordans are the most sought-after sneakers that bring people from all walks of life together because of their shared love for them. And if you, too, have been meaning to invest in a pair of Air Jordan sneakers to crown your collection, our list of shortlisted designs is what you need to go through.

Check out the best Air Jordans that you can cop right now

(All Images Courtesy: Nike)