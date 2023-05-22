Sophie Couture’s Gunel Babayeva on creating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes ensemble | Exclusive

When it comes to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly a legend. Since her first attendance in 2002 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film Devdas, the actress has graced the event regularly.

Throughout the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has showcased numerous iconic fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet. While some of her looks received high praise from fashion critics, others were met with mixed reviews. Nevertheless, one thing is certain – every appearance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes ignites a debate.

This year was no exception when the actress stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning creation by Label Sophie Couture. The sculptural metal masterpiece, adorned with lightweight aluminium details, a signature corset, and crystals from their Cannes Capsule Collection, instantly captivated the attention and sparked discussions about its strengths and weaknesses.

To delve into the creative process behind this unforgettable ensemble, we had the opportunity to speak with Gunel Babayeva, the Founder of Sophie Couture.

Could you tell us more about the inspiration behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit for her 21st Cannes Film Festival appearance? What were the key elements that influenced the design?

I have been working on this dress for a very long time and have conducted a large analysis of her images, colour preferences, and clothing style. In fact, whatever look I created, her eyes were central to those looks, and I wanted to create a dress that would accentuate her look. Reflecting on this aspect, I put forward the idea of ​​​​creating a dress with a hood. This element of the dress helped us bring our idea to life – the hood slightly covered the upper part of the face, and covered the upper part of the eyes quite a bit, which made it possible to bring something charming and even mystical into her look.

The lightweight aluminium details and crystals sourced from the brand’s Cannes Capsule Collection added a unique touch to Aishwarya’s ensemble. How did you decide on incorporating these materials and what effect were you aiming to achieve?

Aishwarya initially wanted an unusual image. Therefore, we carefully selected details and decorations for this image. We chose materials that supported the shape and style of the dress, while the decorations were chosen entirely based on the colour scheme of the dress. We wanted them to look flashy and rich but at the same time elegant and harmonious. The goal of this idea was to create a very vivid image.

The cinched corset and embellished hood created an eccentric silhouette for Aishwarya on the Cannes red carpet. How did you work on balancing the avant-garde elements with maintaining her elegance and grace?

I want to say that we didn’t create the image right away, it was a lengthy process. We redesigned the jewellery elements to fit the dress, choosing the more suitable ones that wouldn’t weigh down the dress but rather emphasize its effectiveness. Thus, by changing, and experimenting, we arrived at the version that you saw on the carpet track.

Aishwarya’s outfit had a fluid flared moment, with the hood falling onto the floor. Can you share some insights into the construction and design techniques used to achieve this effect?

As I noted earlier, we spent a lot of time thinking through all the details of this image. To be honest, initially, our idea seemed to us unrealizable, even fabulous. But if we set a goal, we must achieve it, because really nothing is impossible, and we have proved it.

As a designer for Sophie Couture, how do you ensure that each outfit reflects the personality and style of the wearer, in this case, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? What was the collaborative process like in creating her Cannes look?

Throughout the years with each client, we have been examining and analyzing what exactly they want, and creating our company’s DNA, and of course, with this experience now we understand what each client wants from us. According to this experience, when we were talking to Aishwarya, we already knew exactly what she wants and what will make her stand out from others’ outfits. She is a great professional and one of the brightest personalities at the Cannes Film Festival. She is incredibly comfortable to work with. The work process itself was very interesting and structured. Everything was extremely diplomatic and in no way tense, but vice versa! This was Aishwarya’s 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. We all had an incredible pleasure working with her.