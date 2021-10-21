Alaya F spills the tea on her ever-evolving style and the fashion rules she swears by

As Alaya F walks the runway for Payal Singhal‘s collection, Suroor FW’21/Bridal 2021, we catch up with the spunky star on her evolving personal style. From dressing according to her mood to seeking inspiration from Instagram — the actor has a fun take on fashion.

Alaya F, daughter to Pooja Bedi and grandaughter to veteran actor Kabir Bedi has just set foot in the film industry, making her debut with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. True to herself, Alaya follows the motto ‘listen to how you feel when it comes to her style’.

She claims her style changes daily depending on her mood, which makes us believe she’s always in a fabulous mood. She is always up-to-date when it comes to trends, with the right style for the right time — whether dressing up for the gym or going to a party. Authentic and relevant, she believes in sustainability, which is one of the reasons why she isn’t shy of raiding her friend’s cupboard to find an exciting item to wear. Alaya looked striking walking the ramp for Payal Singhal at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Being the youngest girl to ever walk for her, Alaya is truly a role model for many. Dressed in one of the most beautiful bridal wear pieces from Payal Singhal’s collection, Alaya F was an absolute head-turner at the event!

All images: Courtesy Alaya F Instagram