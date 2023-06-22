Alia Bhatt dons a denim fit and an INR 3.68 lakh Gucci bag for her airport look

Step into the glamorous world of Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt as we delve into her recent airport appearance, showcasing a timeless denim-on-denim ensemble complemented by an exquisite Gucci bag worth a staggering INR 3.68 lakh. Alia’s effortlessly cool style has once again captivated fashion enthusiasts, leaving us in awe of her impeccable taste and undeniable charisma.

Denim dream and luxury glam: Alia Bhatt’s effortlessly cool airport look

Fresh off her exciting trip from Brazil, where she graced the prestigious Netflix Tudum Fest and promoted her upcoming movie Heart Of Stone alongside renowned stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Alia made a striking entrance at the bustling Mumbai airport. With every step she took, she exuded an aura of undeniable charm and confidence, effortlessly pulling off the denim-on-denim trend that has stood the test of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Her ensemble consisted of an oversized white T-shirt paired with baggy denim jeans and a matching denim jacket. This classic combination not only exuded a sense of timeless style but also emphasised Alia’s ability to effortlessly blend comfort and fashion-forward elements. To elevate her casual airport attire, she accessorised with a pair of trendy Gucci sunglasses, instantly adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

However, it was Alia Bhatt’s choice of handbag that stole the spotlight and left fashion enthusiasts in awe. The small white sling bag, part of Gucci’s iconic bamboo collection, perfectly complemented her denim look, elevating it to new heights of sophistication. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and renowned for its timeless elegance, this luxurious Gucci bag reflects Alia’s refined taste and appreciation for high-end fashion.

Designed with a structured silhouette, the bag features a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap, allowing for versatile carrying options. Its soft leather construction is adorned with the iconic bamboo detailing on the front flap closure, showcasing the impeccable craftsmanship that Gucci is renowned for. The bag also boasts multiple compartments, including a convenient zip pocket and an open pocket with a mirror, ensuring both practicality and style are seamlessly intertwined.