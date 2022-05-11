Alia Bhatt inaugurates DJWE 2022 in an ethereal custom ensemble from Harith Hashim

One of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt inaugurates DJWE 2022 in Qatar adorning an ethereal custom piece from Harith Hashim.

Amongst some of the most celebrated who’s who of B-town, Alia Bhatt sure tops the list. The ace actor has proved her acting prowess since the year 2014 and continues to deliver some jaw-dropping performances at the box office. Alia Bhatt has been in the spotlight for quite a long now, be it for her choice of films, her sartorial ensembles, or now for her ‘newly married’ status. Apart from a huge fan base on the gram, the 28-year-old actor leaves no page unturned in curating a successful career for herself.

Alia Bhatt inaugurates DJWE 2022 in Qatar:

Speaking of which, continuing on her road to success, the actress made a daunting appearance at the 18th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. The Indian actress was the face of this year’s campaign, she inaugurated the six-day event being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre in West Bay. DJWE 2022 is said to host 65 exhibitors along with over 500 popular international brands. The acclaimed B-town diva, Alia Bhatt inaugurates DJWE 2022 in Harith Hashim couture and experiences the exquisite range of jewellery and watches. The actress felt honoured to be a part of this luxurious experience, she also took to her gram expressing her gratitude for the same.

A peep into Alia’s ethereal ensemble from Harith Hashim

Furthermore, peeping into her look, the actress adorned an ethereal custom outfit from Harith Hashim couture. She looked absolutely stunning in an all-white ensemble, styled by Ami Patel, from the long white cape, the eye-catching statement jewellery to Puneet B Saini’s natural makeup look, her appearance was worthy of all the heed. So, summing it all up, Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in making her mark not just in India, but on a global level too.

All images: Courtesy Instagram.