Obsessed with Alia’s chiffon sarees in Rocky Aur Rani? Here’s where to buy similar ones

Filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar brought back the classic old-school romance and drama to the big screen after many years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the audience is absolutely enjoying it. The buzz around the film, along with the fanfare surrounding its cast and music, is a testament to that. What also emerged as the next big trend was the quintessential pure chiffon saree, spurring up the fashion landscape.

Clad in some of the most gorgeous chiffon sarees throughout the film and even during the promotions, Alia Bhatt as Rani has been one of the defining aspects of the movie with her understated look. Paired with sultry blouses designed in different styles and fabrics, her saree look quickly became a fad, especially owing to the wide-ranging colour palette that also reflected her charming and lively persona.

From pretty pastels to vivid colours as well as from solids to ombre and colour blocks, nothing has been left to the imagination. Not to forget the natural sheen, expressiveness and breezy nature of the chiffon fabric that adds elegance and a timeless aesthetic to her look.

Chiffon sarees have instantly become a hit with people recreating her look on social media and splurging on the choicest picks for their wardrobes. If you, too, have been taken to this trend and would love to channel your Dharma-style Bollywood romance dream, then here’s your guide to buying a chiffon saree.

How to identify a pure chiffon saree?

The distinguishing factors that can help identify a pure chiffon saree include:

Transparency and sheerness

Floating, free-flowing and lightweight fabric

A slightly rough feel with puckers due to the alternating s-twist and z-twist weave

Natural sheen and shimmer

Strong and spandex-like stretchy feel of the fabric

The best chiffon sarees to buy online to recreate Alia’s look