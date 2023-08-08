Obsessed with Alia’s chiffon sarees in Rocky Aur Rani? Here’s where to buy similar ones

Filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar brought back the classic old-school romance and drama to the big screen after many years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the audience is absolutely enjoying it. The buzz around the film, along with the fanfare surrounding its cast and music, is a testament to that. What also emerged as the next big trend was the quintessential pure chiffon saree, spurring up the fashion landscape.
Clad in some of the most gorgeous chiffon sarees throughout the film and even during the promotions, Alia Bhatt as Rani has been one of the defining aspects of the movie with her understated look. Paired with sultry blouses designed in different styles and fabrics, her saree look quickly became a fad, especially owing to the wide-ranging colour palette that also reflected her charming and lively persona.
From pretty pastels to vivid colours as well as from solids to ombre and colour blocks, nothing has been left to the imagination. Not to forget the natural sheen, expressiveness and breezy nature of the chiffon fabric that adds elegance and a timeless aesthetic to her look.
Chiffon sarees have instantly become a hit with people recreating her look on social media and splurging on the choicest picks for their wardrobes. If you, too, have been taken to this trend and would love to channel your Dharma-style Bollywood romance dream, then here’s your guide to buying a chiffon saree.
How to identify a pure chiffon saree?
The distinguishing factors that can help identify a pure chiffon saree include:
- Transparency and sheerness
- Floating, free-flowing and lightweight fabric
- A slightly rough feel with puckers due to the alternating s-twist and z-twist weave
- Natural sheen and shimmer
- Strong and spandex-like stretchy feel of the fabric
The best chiffon sarees to buy online to recreate Alia’s look
- Taneira Striped Saree
- Geroo Jaipur Hand-Dyed Peach & Yellow Saree
- Satya Paul The Chiffon Sorbet Saree
- Studio Malang Pastel Rainbow Saree
- Soch Multicolour Striped Saree
- Swtantra Chiffon Lace Saree
- Geroo Jaipur Blue Hand-Painted Chiffon Saree
- Satya Paul The Chiffon Printed Caterpillar Saree
- Mitera Colour Blocked Saree
Fashioned in multiple shades of vivid blue, this ombre striped saree by Taneira will perk up your summer saree wardrobe like no other. While it features zari highlights for that added subtle sheen, the saree comes along with an unstitched blouse piece in a striking blue hue that you can get designed according to your personal style.
With vibrant yellow and orange hues creating a shaded effect, this hand-dyed saree by Geroo Jaipur will be an ideal pick for all your daytime occasions. It features a delicate zari border amping up the natural sheen of the fabric and complementing its understated shade. The unstitched blouse piece of the saree features a hand block print on a black base, adding a contrasting twist.
The Sorbet Saree by Satya Paul, resonating with a chilled sorbet meant to be enjoyed on a hot summer noon, makes for a great holiday pick. With a multicoloured print on a soft pink base and a contrasting navy blue blouse, this saree would surely grab all eyeballs for its gorgeousness. For that matter, you can also wear this to a business luncheon and ace a formal look.
Featuring a stunning interplay of pastel hues with gold floral accents, the Rainbow Saree by Studio Malang is one of the prettiest picks on this list. It will make an ideal option for anyone who desires the minimalism of the chiffon fabric but also admires hints of glam, taking it a notch higher.
And offering a neo-contemporary look is this striped designer chiffon saree by the label Soch. It’s a piece that can easily take you from a day event to soirée or a formal event with its blend of day and night time hues and subtle gota patti work. It comes with a complementing pastel green blouse piece that you can get designed according to your style.
Channel Alia and Ranveer’s “Everything Rani Pink” moment from the movie in this striking pink pure chiffon saree that’ll drape gorgeously around your curves. With a glimmering border hemming the pallu and a matching blouse, this saree will be perfect for all your soirées.
Subtly embellished with fine mukaish work is this stunning lightly sequined chiffon saree that features hand-painted florals all over. Lightweight and airy, it can also be worn to a day event for a minimal look. The matching blouse piece can be styled and stitched differently, while the glory of the fabric lends exquisiteness to it.
Quirk up your saree closet with this contemporary drape that features a surreal mix of colours and geometric patterns, blending to form a unique print. It’s perfect for a gathering with a rather laid-back vibe, owing to its simplicity and soothing shades. It’s made with premium-quality chiffon that feels soft on the skin and falls beautifully on the body, making it one of the best printed chiffon sarees to add to your closet.
If you loved Alia’s colour-block sarees she wore for the movie promotions, then you’re surely going to fall for this stunner, too. Fashioned in striking purple and green shades, this piece exudes simplicity and effervescence at the same time. It comes with a matching green unstitched blouse fabric in satin for that added oomph.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Pure chiffon sarees require to be handled gently and delicately. For manual washing, always soak it in a tub of lukewarm water and mild detergent for around 30 minutes before rinsing it thoroughly with clean water. Never twist or squeeze them for drying, and always air dry them in shade, away from direct sunlight. Lay them on a towel on a flat surface instead of hanging them. Thereafter, fold them neatly, and store them in your wardrobe.
Answer: Chiffon sarees come in an array of styles, including prints, embroideries and even embellishments such as Swarovski or mukaish work.
Answer: Yes, chiffon sarees can be worn for casual occasions, like parties, as exquisitely as they can be worn for festivities and special events.
Answer: Yes, chiffon sarees are easy to drape and carry as compared to heavier and stiffer fabrics such as silk and cotton.
Answer: You can buy chiffon sarees online at shopping portals such as Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Amazon or online flagship stores of various clothing labels.