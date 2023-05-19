Alia Bhatt’s handbag arsenal: A fashionable fusion of luxury and functionality

When it comes to style, Alia Bhatt exudes a relatable and effortlessly cool vibe. From casual tracksuits to laid-back tees and fuss-free pantsuits, her fashion choices have always resonated with the millennial crowd. But it’s not just her clothing that catches attention; her handbag collection is equally noteworthy. In a refreshing twist, Bhatt’s bags blend fashion with functionality, proving that ‘It-bags, but make them utilitarian’ is her mantra.

From Chanel to Gucci, explore the designer brands that grace her closet. Find out how she effortlessly blends fashion with functionality in her must-have accessory choices. Discover the exquisite handbag collection of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

Unveiling Alia Bhatt’s enviable handbag collection

Gucci