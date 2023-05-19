Alia Bhatt’s handbag arsenal: A fashionable fusion of luxury and functionality

When it comes to style, Alia Bhatt exudes a relatable and effortlessly cool vibe. From casual tracksuits to laid-back tees and fuss-free pantsuits, her fashion choices have always resonated with the millennial crowd. But it’s not just her clothing that catches attention; her handbag collection is equally noteworthy. In a refreshing twist, Bhatt’s bags blend fashion with functionality, proving that ‘It-bags, but make them utilitarian’ is her mantra.
From Chanel to Gucci, explore the designer brands that grace her closet. Find out how she effortlessly blends fashion with functionality in her must-have accessory choices. Discover the exquisite handbag collection of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.
Unveiling Alia Bhatt’s enviable handbag collection
Gucci
Alia Bhatt made a stylish statement while heading to the Gucci Cruise show, sporting a captivating denim-on-denim ensemble by Gucci. Bhatt accessorised her ensemble with a chic leather purse featuring bamboo handles, offering both comfort and style. With its exquisite leather trim, antique gold-toned hardware, and unique bamboo accents, this bag undoubtedly becomes an irresistible addition to any fashion-forward collection.
Stepping into the fashion spotlight at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, Alia Bhatt not only captivated attention with her impeccable style but also sparked a viral frenzy with her choice of accessory. The iconic Gucci Jackie 1961 bag, renowned for its distinctive half-moon shape and sleek piston hardware, became an instant sensation as Alia flaunted the transparent variant. With its versatility and timeless charm, this coveted handbag has long been adored by fashionistas worldwide. The transparent material adds an alluring touch, effortlessly accentuating any ensemble and taking the concept of chic elegance to new heights. Alia Bhatt’s transparent Gucci bag not only made waves on the Internet but also set a new benchmark for fashion-forward sophistication.
Chloé
Exuding a true cool-girl vibe, Alia Bhatt has a penchant for Chloé slings that effortlessly elevate her off-duty style. Among her favourites are the iconic Drew and the alluring Nile, which she regularly embraces to perfect her casual ensembles. Paired with a captivating flowy dress that exudes the essence of summer goals, this combination showcases Bhatt’s impeccable fashion choices and showcases her ability to capture the essence of effortless chic.
Wandler
On the glamorous streets of LA, Bhatt made a striking style statement by accessorising her Peter Pilotto co-ord set with the coveted Wandler Hortensia bag. The flawless fusion of sophistication and modernity, this ensemble exudes an aura of contemporary elegance. With the Hortensia bag by her side, Bhatt effortlessly adds a touch of glamour and intrigue to her already captivating look, showcasing her impeccable taste in fashion and her ability to curate head-turning outfits.
Anya Hindmarch
Alia Bhatt adds a playful touch to her collection of practical bags with vibrant and age-appropriate choices, such as the charming yellow Anya Hindmarch ‘Love Is’ shoulder bag, perfect for her long-haul adventures.
Chanel
When it comes to jet-setting in style, roomy totes have become an essential accessory for the star. Among her impressive collection, one particular bag steals the spotlight repeatedly: the enchanting pastel pink Chanel Deauville tote. This cotton candy pink canvas tote has become a faithful travel companion, accompanying the actor on every flight she takes. With its undeniable charm and practicality, it’s no wonder that this stunning tote has become a go-to choice for Alia Bhatt’s airport adventures.
Balenciaga
Alia Bhatt flaunted her fashion prowess as she sported a trendy Balenciaga camera bag. Teaming it with a laid-back ensemble, she effortlessly captured the essence of a relaxed evening with her Bollywood buddies. The stylish bag added a touch of edgy sophistication to her casual look, proving that even on a chill night out, Bhatt knows how to make a fashion statement that’s sure to turn heads.
Featured Image: Courtesy aliaabhatt/Instagram