Alia Bhatt marks her MET Gala 2023 debut all dolled up in pearls

Serving some major princess vibes, exuding an exquisite allure in those pearls, and keeping well in check with the memo, one of B-town’s megawatt stars, Alia Bhatt sure knows how to dominate the MET Gala steps.

The steps of the MET Gala narrate the iconic tale of fashion every year with a slew of celebrities embracing the red carpet. Yes, it is that time of the year when Met Gala takes over all our gram feeds and gives us a plethora of looks to obsess over for the rest of the year. Having said that, every year we witness some striking debuts walking up the steps of Met, and this year one of Bollywood’s finest, Alia Bhatt joined the MET Gala 2023 clan. Adding yet another feather of achievement to her hat, Alia Bhatt, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania brought her A-game to the MET Gala this year with utmost grace and sheer diligence. Keeping in check with the memo of this year ‘Karl Lagerfeld-A line of beauty’ Alia Bhatt turned to Nepalese origin designer Prabal Gurung to add that extraordinary charm to her debut.

Alia Bhatt donned a Prabal Gurung gown for her debut at the MET Gala 23

Adhering to the recurring theme of Lagerfeld’s timeline, Bhatt donned an all-white gown featuring 100,000 pearls and a long sheer trail following her around. As Alia Bhatt rightly says ‘a girl can never have too many pearls..’ the look quite literally looked as if Prabal Gurung cast a magical spell and turned her into a princess in a dreamy white outfit. Prabal Gurung’s creative wit and Anaita Shroff Adajania’s style ethos resulted in Alia Bhatt’s ethereal debut at the MET Gala 2023. Inspired by the intricacy of Chanel brides and Karl Lagerfeld’s contribution to the same, Alia Bhatt made sure to relive that intricacy and reminisce supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look in particular. Since Karl Lagerfeld practically carved the memo of French style, tweeds, pearls, retro silhouettes, and black and white combo had to be the mood board for this year’s Met Gala. Keeping the above pointers in check, it was Alia Bhatt who truly understood the assignment.

The ivory silk tulle and satin organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown by Prabal Gurung was a result of Alia’s need to stay authentic and simultaneously represent her roots. Apart from the princess gown drenched in pearls, she opted for an embroidered fingerless glove from Outhouse, known as one of Lagerfeld’s favourite accessories. Further, the diva complemented her look with a bow of pearls on her hair, hence exuding a regal allure while she walked up those steps.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Aliaabhatt/IG