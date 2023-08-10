Unleash your inner Rani: Alia Bhatt’s RRKPK sarees now up for grabs!

Bollywood’s radiant star Alia Bhatt has once again captured the spotlight, not just for her cinematic prowess but also for her philanthropic endeavours. Following her remarkable performance in Karan Johar’s cinematic masterpiece, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress is now poised for her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, set to premiere on Netflix on 11 August. In a heartwarming announcement on Instagram today, Alia revealed her partnership with acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra for a noble cause – MiSu. Here’s everything to know.

The enthralling allure of Alia Bhatt’s saree ensembles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has stirred conversations across the town. Her sartorial elegance, particularly the mesmerising drapes showcased during the film’s promotional events, has left an indelible mark on fashion enthusiasts. Now, the diva has undertaken a commendable initiative in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra to auction off these iconic sarees through her “MiSu” wardrobe sharing project. This initiative, true to its name, emphasises recycling and sustainability, preventing valuable clothing from meeting untimely ends in landfills.

Draping Generosity: Alia Bhatt’s Charitable Couture

The actress took to social media to express her sentiments, stating, “There’s been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish and I have been working closely together to ensure that all thee sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis.” With Alia’s initiative, the allure of owning a piece of cinematic history has been made possible for enthusiasts.

Alia’s announcement comes as a boon to those who were captivated by her ethereal chiffon saree in the film. The prospect of acquiring these fashion treasures has transformed from a dream to reality. Through the platform of renowned designer Manish Malhotra’s website, these iconic sarees will soon be up for sale. As Alia mentioned in her Instagram post, the proceeds from MiSu’s sales will be channeled towards the noble cause of “preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA.”

Alia Bhatt’s saree collection, set to be available on manishmalhotra.in, extends an invitation to fashion enthusiasts to indulge in responsible couture choices. Alia’s diverse range of chiffon sarees, each representing an extension of her character Rani’s distinct style, promises not just a fashion statement but also a contribution to a greater cause. “Pick your favourite one. Or two. Or three! All for a good cause,” Alia enthusiastically adds.

