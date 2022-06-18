facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > All pictures from LSA India’s June cover shoot with Alaya F
All pictures from LSA India’s June cover shoot with Alaya F
Style
18 Jun 2022 01:17 PM

All pictures from LSA India’s June cover shoot with Alaya F

Analita Seth
Managing Editor
All pictures from LSA India’s June cover shoot with Alaya F
Style
All pictures from LSA India’s June cover shoot with Alaya F

Scrolling down Alaya F social media account will give you a clear picture of the person she is. Comfortable, easy and ready for new experiences, she has multiple alluring facets to her personality. We’ve only seen her on the big screen once in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, but her performance in the film and her unfiltered content on social media has been adored. She’s here for the long run and she’s clearly only just begun.

Alaya F stuns in LSA India’s June cover shoot:

alaya-photoshoot

Catching up with this young, restless and ever-evolving actor, Lifestyle Asia India shot its June cover with Alaya F. Framed to perfection for the season by The House of Pixels, Alaya was a dream to work with. The energy she brings to the set and the instant connection she builds with anyone she has a quick eye contact with is not only reassuring but also leaves you mesmerised by her charm. She’s well versed, groomed and has a calming presence even though she’s high on some of that Gen Z energy.

Shot with the blues of the sky and water at St. Regis, Mumbai, Alaya has no inhibitions as she embraced herself and walked out to flaunt her confidence in the most raid-worthy wardrobe by put together by Mohit Rai. She was effortless in front of the camera and had everyone around staring at her in awe.

Now that she’s enchanted you with some of the most stunning pictures from the shoot, here’s giving you a full access to ALL the pictures. Take a look!

alaya-photoshoot-pictures

photoshoot Alaya Furniturewala style Alaya Furniturewala fashion Alaya Furniturewala looks
Analita Seth
Managing Editor
Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist and content strategist for Filmfare Magazine and Digital.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.