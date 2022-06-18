All pictures from LSA India’s June cover shoot with Alaya F

Scrolling down Alaya F social media account will give you a clear picture of the person she is. Comfortable, easy and ready for new experiences, she has multiple alluring facets to her personality. We’ve only seen her on the big screen once in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, but her performance in the film and her unfiltered content on social media has been adored. She’s here for the long run and she’s clearly only just begun.

Alaya F stuns in LSA India’s June cover shoot:

Catching up with this young, restless and ever-evolving actor, Lifestyle Asia India shot its June cover with Alaya F. Framed to perfection for the season by The House of Pixels, Alaya was a dream to work with. The energy she brings to the set and the instant connection she builds with anyone she has a quick eye contact with is not only reassuring but also leaves you mesmerised by her charm. She’s well versed, groomed and has a calming presence even though she’s high on some of that Gen Z energy.

Shot with the blues of the sky and water at St. Regis, Mumbai, Alaya has no inhibitions as she embraced herself and walked out to flaunt her confidence in the most raid-worthy wardrobe by put together by Mohit Rai. She was effortless in front of the camera and had everyone around staring at her in awe.

Now that she’s enchanted you with some of the most stunning pictures from the shoot, here’s giving you a full access to ALL the pictures. Take a look!