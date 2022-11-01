All pictures of Masaba Gupta’s exquisite cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India

On a path of fashion domination and discovering herself, Masaba Gupta reinvents her style with the phenomenal Gucci Exquisite collection. A closer look at how the avant-garde designer is reshaping the face of luxury fashion and exploring new aspects of her own look in the adidas x Gucci collection as she graces the November cover for Lifestyle Asia India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Masaba Gupta catapulted to global stardom early on in her career but it’s not made her brand or style stagnant. She might have established herself as the queen of prints but there is no reason for the designer and now, actor to restrict herself to a certain school of design or aesthetic. It’s this chameleon-like quality to experiment and express herself that makes her the perfect muse for the adidas x Gucci collection. After all, if there’s anything we’ve learned from the style star is that collaboration is the name of the game. She happily embraces design inputs in her work and wardrobe, a theme that’s prominent in the adidas x Gucci collection as well. After all, the coming together of two fashion giants is no mean feat. Combining the emblems of the two houses into one game-changing collection is also the spirit of collaboration that Masaba aspires for her in her work. She captures this essence in an edgy, biker girl shoot in a rustic Mumbai garage with a dash of denim, lace and elevated basics. The shoot styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and shot by photographer Vaishnav Praveen of House of Pixels is privy to this transformation. Here’s a closer look at all the imagery that made this series a memorable one.

Masaba Gupta in adidas x Gucci collaboration for Lifestyle Asia India’s cover:

Editor-in-chief: Rahul Gangwani (@rahulgangs_)

Photographer: The House of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

Stylist: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Makeup: Savleen Manchanda (@savleenmanchanda)

Hair: Deepa Amonkar Bambhaniya (@deepabambhaniya08)

Shoot Produced by Analita Seth (@analitaseth)

Interview by Rahul Gangwani

Artist Reputation Management : Raindrop Media (@media.raindrop)

Production: Shraddha Kharpude (@shraddhakharpude)

Outfits: Gucci (@gucci).