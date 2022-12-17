8 all-red celebrity looks to take cues from this Christmas

From fuss-free power suits, and bodycon gowns to statement ensembles here are some all-red celebrity looks to take cues from this Christmas!

Tis’ the season for not just love and laughter, but befriending bold hues too. It’s not just your Christmas tree that needs to look all bright and beaming, but your wardrobes too. Your signature LBDs sure exude luxury, but it’s the all-red ensembles that radiate the Christmas cheer and set us right into the festive spirit. Having said that, with Christmas around the corner I’m sure most of us are stuck in the dilemma of whether or not to pull off an all-red ensemble right? Well, think no more as we have the B-Town clan sorting that dilemma for us and giving us some of the best all-red celebrity looks to get inspired by. So, take cues from your favourite celebs and let the colour red dominate your sartorial preferences this festive season.

All-red celebrity looks to make you feel Christmassy!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The new mama in B-Town a.k.a Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had to be the first one to take the spotlight when it comes to all-red celebrity looks. Kapoor was recently seen donning a custom ruby red Rami Kadi structured gown with some dramatic bell sleeves at the Red Sea Film Festival. Seems like the diva is a pro at following the dress code and keeping up with trends.

Deepika Padukone

Next up had to be the queen of B-Town, Deepika Padukone! Speaking of all-red celebrity looks, Deepika has her A-game on like always. She looked all bold and fierce in an all-red pantsuit with the take-notice bralette and oversized sleeves.

Katrina Kaif

Dropping yet another fiery look is Katrina Kaif! Since the actress is known for keeping it simple yet classy, likewise she donned a fuss-free mid-length all-red bodycon dress at an event. It is a perfect pick for someone who wishes to take the minimal route and yet grab the spotlight.

Janhvi Kapoor

The millennial heartthrob, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to turn your Christmassy mode on with this all-red bodycon gown. From the fit to the vibe, this ensemble checks all the Christmas boxes!

Kriti Sanon

If you’re thinking of taking the unconventional route this Christmas, well then who better than Kriti Sanon to take cues from? Be it at the box office or at the red carpet, Kriti Sanon proves her prowess time and again. Speaking of all-red celebrity looks, Sanon was recently spotted in a bright red jumpsuit with a cape on one sleeve in Dubai, giving us an eye-catching to obsess over for a while.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha comes hand in hand with all the glitz and glamour and takes away the spotlight with her all-red, embellished Falguni Shane Peacock gown.

Rakul Preet

The diva looks absolutely ravishing in this off-should all-red ensemble and pulls it off like a pro. So if you’re looking to take some cues on casually acing an all-red attire well then Rakul Preet sure should top your list.

Kiara Advani

While breaking records at the box office Kiara makes sure to flaunt her style game in every way possible. Likewise, speaking of all-red celebrity looks Kiara made sure to add her fair share of bling to the trend and accompanies her sequined cut-out dress with a bold blazer making this a perfect look for you to don this Christmas.

Hero Image: Courtesy Sonamkapoor/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Deepikapadukone/IG