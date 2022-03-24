All the adrenaline-packed looks from Day 1 at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

The excitement was palatable. The faces some new and some old. The stage is bigger and the fashion is worth remembering. The first day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 marked the return of a complete physical runway and it was everything to write home about.

Here are the highlights from Day 1 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022:

Outhouse

The early-2000s style is coming back with a vengeance and Outhouse’s collection at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 was proof of that. “We’ve lived the Y2K fashion and now we’re bringing it back with the OH Dopamine collection,” share the designer sisters, Kaabia and Sasha Grewal. The free-spirited collection was dominantly single silver-tone metal with a medley of colourful beads, pearls, resin, seed beads, feathers, rhinestones, raffia, and even enamel. It was futuristic in tone yet borrowed elements from the Y2K generation like jewelled thongs, waist chains, and harnesses. The collection also introduced a new category of bags like the OH Dopamine, the Petite Disco along with jewellery for men.

Alpana Neeraj

Fuss-free minimalism was the theme for pret designers, Alpana Neeraj at their show in association with Lakmé Lumi Cream. It was a juxtaposition of soft drapes, diaphanous volumes with 3D geometry. The colour palette ranged from luminous whites, soft pinks to bold reds with a smattering of pastels. Cut-out sleeves, sheer panelled jumpsuits and more made a case for cocktail attire.

Shantanu & Nikhil

Vibe is everything and couturier duo, Shantanu & Nikhil nailed it with their collection, Nomad at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022. The gender-neutral collection was presented in association with smartphone brand, realme and the connection between technology and fashion could be seen on bucket hats with phone pockets. The collection draws inspiration from symbols, textures, shapes, and patterns all around the world as seen from the eyes of a nomad. Rough knits, voluminous jackets, leopard spot intarsia weaves, leather fringes, and of course, a play of chiffon to soften the collection. Walking the runway was fashion influencer, Juhi Godambe looking fierce in a black fringed dress, cowboy hat, and leather harness.

Varun Bahl

Should we start by talking about the dreamy ensembles at Varun Bahl or his magnetic showstopper, Masoom Minawala who stole everyone’s hearts? Varun Bahl’s collection, Quintessential was infused with his trademark romantic embroideries, upcycled patchworks and signature rose motifs. At the same time, he took a more contemporary look at couture and bridal fashion with experimental silhouettes and materials. Mixing denim with sequin, hand embroideries with fur, and the use of trendy bridal veils had a desirable outcome. Closing the show was global fashion influencer, Masoom Minawala who twirled her way down the runway in a gorgeous blush pink lehenga with delicate floral embroideries that are unique to the couture label.

All Images: Courtesy FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022.