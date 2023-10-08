All the flagship stores and designer boutique openings you need to know about

Wondering what’s new this week? Well, the fashion and design community has had their sleeves creating some unique spaces and here is our curation of the best.

As the festive season for 2023 inches closer, our credit cards are itching to get the latest fashion releases for all upcoming celebrations. Whether you are looking to browse the latest styles or looking to invest in unique jewellery pieces, Lifestyle Asia India’s round-up of designer boutiques spread across the country will serve as a great starting point. From Hyderabad to Delhi, these design destinations break out of the monotony of regular retail experiences and create an atmosphere that is seeped in the culture and craft of the country yet with a modern, minimalistic feel.

New designer store launches in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata:

Aulerth

Aulerth started as a multi-designer house and e-commerce platform for couture jewellery, and over the years has collaborated with some of the choicest names from the fashion fraternity. It recently spread its wings by opening a lavish space in Greater Kailash I in New Delhi. The store’s design is inspired by three core elements: The Energy, The Duality and The Origin. With ‘The Energy’ representing powerful feminity, ‘The Duality’ references challenging norms and how the brand combines couture craftsmanship with mindfulness, and lastly ‘The Orign’ looks beyond geographical boundaries. The modern, minimalistic store with its smooth curves offers the perfect canvas for displaying the brand’s modern heirlooms.

N-18, Market, Greater Kailash-1, Delhi

Antar-Agni

Considering how Ujjawal Dubey’s unconventional, edgy drapes have gained him the favour of many Bollywood celebrities, the news of the launch of a flagship store is sure to be received well. Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey launched its first flagship store in Kolkata recently. Located on Sarat Bose Road, the cosy store boasts of a beautiful vintage vibe that is in line with the brand’s aesthetic. The space is designed to be a juxtaposition of the brand’s minimalist monolithic look with the colonial vibe of the space. “I love how Kolkata as a city has held onto its old-world charm while having its feet firmly in the 21st century. When we conceptualised this store, I wanted to extend that partnership of time and space into our store. Minimalism meeting old world charm is seen in small details across the space including the original mosaic tiles we retained from the structure that forms a foundation of more eclectic pieces like an Origami snake lamp that runs along the ceiling,” shares Ujjawal Dubey about this landmark opening.

26, Madan Mohan Malviya Sarani, Chakraberia Road North, Kolkata

Payal Khandwala

The speed with which Dhan Mill is expanding is unimaginable, and the most recent designer label to join it’s bandwagon is Payal Khandwala. The Mumbai-based designer has finally found a home in the capital with the idea to carry the brand’s legacy forward. A minimalistic space with stark touches, much like the brand’s aesthetic, it is designed to be a place where you linger and shop.

No.8, The Dhan Mill, 288, 100 Feet Road, Chattarpur, New Delhi

Mellowdrama

Another new entrant to the Dhan Mill Compound is Aaina Mahajan’s brand, Mellowdrama. A cosy 750 square feet space done up in hues of black, white, blue and silver; the interiors are designed keeping the concept of quiet luxury in mind. The store recently opened doors with its latest collection ‘Aquella’ on display alongside a vast selection of the brand’s popular silhouettes on stands. “With this store in Dhan Mill, I’m excited about bringing all our collections under one roof. Our latest, Aquella, is a macro perspective of colour and light dancing in the depths of the oceans. It encapsulates so much of what we have built over the years.” says the designer.

Rosa Amoris

If you’re in the market for European-inspired modern jewellery then Mumbai’s latest store, Rosa Amoris is sure to gain favour. Unique, handcrafted jewellery that is elegant and contemporary featuring one-of-a-kind diamonds, gemstones and pearls with whimsical designs. The space is designed by Divya Thakur of Design Temple is located in the upscale neighbourhood of Kemps Corner in South Mumbai. “Each piece in our Rosa Amoris collection breaks routine and pays homage to the unique beauty, personality, and story of our esteemed clientele. Our brand is driven by freedom of design and an intense focus on technical mastery. What begins as an open, imaginative and collaborative process is gradually refined into works that tell a story from every angle. We are truly delighted as customers in Mumbai get a chance to experience our work up close and personal at our atelier,” shares Adeesh Nahar, Founder and Director of the brand.

Office No 6, Delstar Building, N S Patkar Marg, Babulnath, Kemps Corner, Tardeo, Mumbai

Sawan Gandhi

A luxurious new space in Hyderabad is now home to designer Sawan Gandhi and his brand of functional and contemporary separates for men and women. Done up as a mid-century modern space that combines stark monochromatic interiors with colour accents, much in sync with Sawan Gandhi’s own aesthetics. If you’re looking for cocktail saris, stylish blazers and smart trousers with a minimalistic yet classic style, it’s the go-to destination in Hyderabad.

CC9R+V7G, Resham Bagh, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hero Image: Courtesy Payal Khandwala. Featured Image: Courtesy Antar Agni. All Other Images: Courtesy Brands.