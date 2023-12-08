Checkout all the sneakers celebrating the Year of the Dragon 2024

If you’re a sneaker collector, you know the Lunar New Year is the best time to cop some of the trendiest limited-edition iterations in the market. 2024 is set to witness a couple of quirky Year of the Dragon-themed colourways celebrating the mythical animal after 12 years and we’ve already caught hold of some leaked glimpses of the newest kicks on the block. After extensive releases to honour the 2023 Year of Rabbit, Nike and its subsidiaries have produced fire-breathing sneakers with detailed scaled textures and dragon motifs – anticipated to hit the shelves in January 2024. So, if you’re planning to cop them before time runs out, here’s a roster of everything you should know about these Year of the Dragon offerings.

Celebrating the zodiacal figure in all its glory, the sneakers come in rich hues of gold, red and jade boasting distinctive elements like leather overlays, scales and Lunar New Year detailing on the tongue tag, swooshes, heels and whatnot. From Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Year of the Dragon’ to Nike Dunk Low ‘Year of the Dragon’ – here’s a sneaker roundup to make your New Year celebrations more special.

Roundup of all Year of the Dragon sneakers dropping in 2024

Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Year of the Dragon’

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Year of the Dragon’ is guaranteed to entice all sneaker enthusiasts. In the first leaked imagery, you can see a full white leather base, complemented by green snakeskin-esque overlays as well as gorgeous burgundy-coloured swoosh, tongue tag, and shoelaces. Not to forget Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo, which appears at the back of the tongue and also the footbed. Everything features in a scale-like texture because, Dragon!

What stands out the most is the heel tag dipped in golden – one of the most prosperous colours in Chinese culture denoting power, wealth, longevity and happiness. The smoky grey outsole binds the look together.

Expected release date and price: The sneakers will reportedly drop on January 24, 2024. It will retail for around USD 160 (INR 13,000 approx.).

Nike Air Force 1 ‘Year Of The Dragon’

Drown yourself in pastel hues with the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Year Of The Dragon’, which boasts a beautiful pink and light grey palette. The reptilian swooshes and heel tabs are evocative of the legendary dragon, while the dragon-inspired ‘Just Do It’ tongue tag adds the right splash of colour. The ivory leather uppers blend perfectly with the soft pastel pink suede at the overlays. The jewel dubraes, pink-tinted rubber outsole, the splash of jade at the heel as well as the lace lock, all add to the dragon imagery.

Expected release date and price: Nike or Jordan Brand haven’t released any information about the release date and price at the time of writing. However, it’s safe to assume that it will drop in early 2024.

‘Year of the Dragon’ Nike Ja 1

When the ‘Year of the Dragon’ Nike Ja 1 debuted at the Swoosh’s Only Basketball event in Beijing, it naturally created a massive buzz in the sneaker market. The turquoise-treated edition of the Nike Ja 1 commemorates the Chinese New Year in a regal way, combining sophistication with comfort. A pastel-centric ice-blue hue dominates the sneaker, while a dash of metallic golden on the swoosh logos, heel tabs and lace dubrae is what cosmic dreams are made of.

Expected release date and price: The pair will mostly drop around late January or early February 2024. There’s no information about the price yet.

Nike Dunk Low LX ‘Year of the Dragon’

These women’s sneakers are the perfect blend of cultural symbolism and contemporary style. Emerging through the festive curtain, the Nike Dunk Low LX ‘Year of the Dragon’ is meticulously detailed with Eastern influence. The Dunk iteration is decked with shades of calm ocean blue, with profound red accents tying the design to the zodiac tradition. The theme aptly highlights the prosperity and luck associated with the Lunar New Year.

The ‘Just Do It’ slogan on the tongue tag gets a stylish makeover with the ‘D’ transforming into the fire-breathing creature. Moreover, the ‘Dusty Cactus’ theme permeates through the panels around the toe, along the tongue, and across the heel. You’ll also spot cloud illustrations as well as a dragon claw sitting beautifully on the lace dubrae. All adding to the zodiacal theme of 2024.

Expected release date and price: You can anticipate this Dunk Low’s arrival in early 2024. It will reportedly retail for USD 135 (INR 11,000 approx.).

Kid’s Nike Dunk Low ‘Year of the Dragon’ Velcro Swoosh

After dropping numerous adult-size iterations, Nike tapped into kids-only sizes. This special edition Nike Dunk Low ‘Year of the Dragon’ Velcro Swoosh is all things quirky. The commemorative design comes in a muted grayscale colour scheme, settling for a more subdued palette as well as traditional leather construction. However, the lateral side swooshes add all the drama with their velcro builds. Nike’s trademark check is wrapped with a vibrant-coloured dragon, making the biggest statement in the erstwhile simple design. The tongue flap, back, and sock liners are fairly simple, devoid of any unique lace dubrae.

Expected release date and price: You can expect the sneaker to drop before January 2024 ends. It will cost somewhere around USD 100 (INR 8,000 approx.).

Air Jordan 38 ‘Year of the Dragon’

Icy blue paints and rich reds take over this Air Jordan 38 iteration and we’re in awe! Dressed in a cedar and dark red palette for the most part, these sneakers are thematically balanced with jade green and sky blue on the midsole and laces. The kicks celebrate the holiday season without compromising on their court-ready appeal. A subtle hint of gold appears with the Jumpman at the sock liner.

Expected release date and price: These kicks will likely hit the shelves on January 24, retailing around USD 200 (INR 16,000 approx.).

You can find all these sneakers online via the Nike SNKRS website as well as at select retailers.

Sneakerheads, get your shopping carts ready for the festive season!

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Nike)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What Year of the Dragon shoes are coming out in 2024?

Nike Air Force 1 ‘Year of the Dragon’, Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Year of the Dragon’ as well as ‘Year of the Dragon’ Nike Ja 1 are some of the shoes releasing in 2024.

– What will the Year of the Dragon bring in 2024?

Dragon is the most powerful mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac. 2024 will be a lucky year, filled with prosperity, and good fortune.