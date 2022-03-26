All the star-studded looks from Day 3 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022

The stars have descended at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022, and the excitement is palpable and the fashion bolder. Here are all the details.

Even as the true stars of any fashion show are the clothing, there’s no denying the power celebrities hold in highlighting these sartorial superstars. Day 3 of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 was filled with frequent celebrity sightings both off the runway and on it. The day started with Mira Rajput Kapoor trotting the runway for Aisha Rao in the ‘Very Peri’ tissue fabric embellished lehenga. The outfit was enhanced with the desigeners signature embroideries like mukaish, saadi, dori ka kaam and dhaage ka kaam.

Next up, we had Sonam Bajwa in a kaleidoscopic lehenga by Siddhartha Bansal with a tie-up blouse that bowled us over. Off the stage, the actor serenaded us with Punjabi songs and spoke to us about her hidden talents. You can catch the interview here.

As the day progressed, we had the opportunity to interact with siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqeeb Salim who walked for their friend, designer Anvita Sharma. It was a homecoming of sorts for the stars who were raised in Delhi and the mood at the show, Metamorphosis was one that herald change.

The last show and one of the most spectacular ones was Manish Malhotra’s launch of his Diffuse line. Closing it was Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhanth Chatturvedi who added the right dose of glamour to the runway. Cheering from the sides were Maheep Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor.