A look at royal outfits of Ambani family members at Radhika-Anant’s engagement party

When the Ambani family steps out for a celebration, the family members know how to make heads turn. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement ceremony at their plush residence, Antilia, on 19 January is a testimony to that. The Ambani family’s love for couture designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is a well-established fact and they know how to flaunt the best of the duo’s creations. From Anant Ambani’s to-be wife Radhika Merchant donning an elegant gold silk tissue ghagra to Nita Ambani wearing a cream gold and red embroidered saree, the Ambanis prove that their sartorial choices are indeed majestic.

Acing the quintessential royal statement look, Radhika Merchant looked like a vision on her engagement day. Sporting a hand-embroidered, zardozi work gold lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, the soon-to-be daughter-in-law of the Ambanis was a sight to behold. Radhika’s lehenga had an intricate design which was made using gold zari, crystals and resham. A fully hand-embroidered nude silk tulle blouse and dupatta added more glitz to the lehenga.

For her mehendi ceremony, Radhika wore a fuschia-coloured lehenga from the designer duo’s collection. She looked like a dream in the custom-made lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors.

Earlier, Nita Ambani had opted for an ethereal pink lehenga from the designer duo’s collection for her daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement party as well. For Anant’s engagement, the Ambani family matriarch rounded her saree look with a chandbali maangtika and layered diamond necklace. With a red bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and subtle makeup, Nita Ambani looked ethreal.

Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani’s elder daughter-in-law looked resplendent in another Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation. Keeping it minimal, Shloka sported the prettiest palette of nude, pink, and green.

The new mom, Isha Ambani, kept her look soft and dewy. Donning a minty-green lehenga set from Anamika Khanna creations, Isha looked ravishing in her soft wavy flowing hair.

The Ambani family flaunted the best of looks in their recent soiree. We are already excited to see the outfits and looks the Ambanis will show-off at the wedding.

All Images: Instagram