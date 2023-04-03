Amit Aggarwal shares the story behind Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Saba Azad’s NMACC outfits | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, designer Amit Aggarwal shares the inspiration behind Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Saba Azad’s looks from Day 2 of the NMACC.

The second day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was hosted by the lovely Isha Ambani and saw a slew of the world’s biggest stars walk the pink carpet. Amongst those who had arrived at the cultural centre for the launch of the India in Fashion showcase were global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor and musician Saba Azad, both of whom were dressed in Amit Aggarwal creations.

The ace designer created a custom ensemble for Priyanka Chopra Jonas by using a 60-year-old vintage banarasi patola saree with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk.

“To mark day two of the NMACC highlighting Indian textiles and fashion imagination, we created a custom look for Priyanka that is an ode to her being and her path – rooted yet ever-evolving. The custom ensemble for Priyanka was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, draped over and structured with a jewel-toned moulded body made of signature unique material and paired with a holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of an ikat weave that the brocade is set in,” Aggarwal shares.

He goes on to add that Priyanka’s outfit was crafted across six months, with the vintage textile handwoven in the craft clusters of Varanasi.

“This outfit was our take on contemporizing a timeless craft of the country, and who better to adorn it than the personification of east meets west, Priyanka Chopra,” he further shared.

Saba Azad’s saree-gown was also one of the highlights of the evening and was met with much praise. The designer also shared the story behind Azad’s custom-made ensemble, saying: “To highlight Saba’s natural grace we chose to create a saree-gown in the colour red. An ode to the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship and textiles but with a contemporary spin, our custom outfit marries two textiles — a vintage banarasi brocade crafted in gold threads and a structured body.”

“The bustier is pleated with signature unique material and structured along the bust to sculpt the body. This moulding flows into the sleeves as well. But it’s the draping technique of the banarasi that blurs the distinction between a saree and a gown,” he added.